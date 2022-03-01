'Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Ukraine' - see the Sunderland landmarks lit blue and yellow in show of solidarity against Russian invasion
Penshaw Monument, Seaburn Lighthouse and the Northern Spire Bridge are among the landmarks lit blue and yellow as Sunderland takes a stand against “bullying, aggression and war” in Europe.
Almost a week after Vladimir Putin ordered tanks and troops into the former Soviet state, defenders on the ground and western nations remain defiant.
A raft of sanctions has been unveiled by the British government, with a Russian ship managing to sail out of Wearside just hours before Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced a ban on the country’s access to UK ports.
And across the city, key locations are to be illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag for four nights from Tuesday, March 1, in a show of solidarity.
Graeme Miller, the leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “I know that the residents of our city have strong views and feelings about what is happening in Ukraine and it's only right and correct that we express and show our solidarity.
"The people of Ukraine have won and are winning a lot of admiration for their stand against President Putin.
“We have seen the protests, we have seen the images of the suffering and we can see the defiance.
"Ukrainians are very serious about defending their country and their freedoms and we here in Sunderland are serious about showing our solidarity with them.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Ukraine and that there is an end to the bullying, aggression and war that Mr Putin has brought to Europe."
The Northern Spire bridge, Penshaw Monument, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle and the Beacon of Light are all being lit in the Ukrainian national colours.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited Poland and Estonia to discuss security arrangements in central and eastern Europe and warned of the “barbaric and indiscriminate tactics” being deployed by Russia in its fight against its neighbour.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Keir Starmer has called for a review of the operating licence for Russian state-owned media outlet RT, which includes on its roster of presenters Sunderland-raised correspondant Peter Oliver.
Images from the warzone have prompted a flood of appeals for aid to the region – click for information on how you can help.