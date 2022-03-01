Russian merchant vessel (MV) SORMOVSKIY - 3068 arrived at 10.30am on Sunday, February 27 and berthed at East Quay before loading a cargo of limestone.

She then sailed at 1pm on Monday, February 28.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps sent a letter to all UK ports asking them not to provide access to any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels on Monday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Port of Sunderland.

In a tweet the Transport Secretary said: “Given Putin's action in Ukraine I've made clear these vessels are NOT welcome here with prohibiting legislation to follow.”

Sunderland City Council confirmed that the letter from the Secretary of State for Transport wasn’t received until mid pm on Monday and prior to this there was ‘no provision for UK ports to deny entry to a vessel from another country’.

The Government letter said: “Russia’s assault on Ukraine is an unprovoked, premeditated attack against a sovereign democratic state. The UK government has been clear there would be massive consequences and a severe cost for any Russian military incursion into Ukraine, and, in coordination with our international allies and partners, we are developing an unprecedented package of further sanctions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport arrives at Downing Street on September 15, 2021 in London, England. The British prime minister replaced several cabinet ministers shortly after introducing his social care plan and a corresponding tax rise that is unpopular with some members of his party. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"The maritime sector is fundamental to international trade and we must play our part in restricting Russia’s economic interests and holding the Russian government to account.”

The Department for Transport added that it ‘does not consider it appropriate for Russian vessels to continue to enter UK ports’ and further detailed sanctions against Russian shipping will soon be shared.

A statement from the Port of Sunderland said: “The letter from the Secretary of State for Transport wasn’t received until mid pm on Monday. Prior to this there was no provision for UK ports to deny entry to a vessel from another country.

“The Port of Sunderland will naturally be complying with the request from the Secretary of State.

“Like everyone in Sunderland, we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and are appalled by what is happening there.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.