Sunderland landmarks to be lit Ukrainian colours in show of solidarity following Russian invasion

And Sunderland City Council is set to follow that lead, confirming the Northern Spire bridge, Penshaw Monument, Keel Square, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle and the Beacon of Light will all being lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Tuesday, March 1.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 27: A young protester holds a Ukrainian flag as they gather for a demonstration in support of Ukraine in Trafalgar Square on February 27, 2022 in London, England. Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine has killed scores and prompted a wave of protests across Europe. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "Landmarks across the world are being lit to show and express solidarity with the people of Ukraine. I know that the residents of our city have strong views and feelings about what is happening in Ukraine and it's only right and correct that we express and show our solidarity.

"The people of Ukraine have won and are winning a lot of admiration for their stand against President Putin. We have seen the protests, we have seen the images of the suffering and we can see the defiance.

"Ukrainians are very serious about defending their country and their freedoms and we here in Sunderland are serious about showing our solidarity with them. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the Ukraine and that there is an end to the bullying, aggression and war that Mr Putin has brought to Europe."

Penshaw Monument is among the Sunderland landmarks due to be lit blue and yellow as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Downing Street has said Boris Johnson would use a scheduled call with G7 and other world leaders to see what can be done to “further up the pressure” on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Ministers have also said they are looking to target Russian oligarchs, their families and the people who work for them in a bid to put further pressure on Putin to withdraw troops.

And Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, has insisted sanctions against Russia should only end once “every inch” of Ukrainian land, including Crimea, has been returned.

