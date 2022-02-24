Sunderland MPs urge the UK to ‘stand strong and united in the face of tyranny’ following Russian attacks on Ukraine

Tanks and troops are believed to have poured into the former Soviet state on the orders of Vladimir Putin overnight, with airstrikes launched against key targets, including the capital Kyiv.

In an address to the British public, Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “wanton and reckless aggression” and pledged Ukrainian freedom would not be “snuffed out”.

But as well as calling for tough sanctions deter further attacks in eastern Europe, Sunderland’s MPs have demanded more efforts to tackle Russian influence in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Ukrainians demonstrate outside Downing Street against the recent invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in London, England. Overnight, Russia began a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels. European governments reacted with widespread condemnation and vows of more sanctions. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“This is an attack on Ukraine, and this is an attack on democracy itself,” said Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott.

“We must stand strong and united in the face of tyranny, and we must work with our allies in NATO to commit to strong action.

“We need strong sanctions, now. We need to stop the influence that Russian money has on British politics, we must be prepared to provide urgent humanitarian support for those fleeing the country, and we should commit to the strongest economic sanctions available to us.”

Julie Elliott

Following the attacks, shoppers in Sunderland agreed on the need for tough sanctions, branding the aggression “wrong”.

Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hogson called on the government to “impose the strictest sanctions on Putin and his allies immediately”.

She added: “The UK must put an end to the influence of Russian money in the UK and make it clear that those who have for too long turned a blind eye to Russia's actions must reckon with their own consciences.”

Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South and Shadow Education Secretary, called the invasion “unprovoked and unjustifiable”

Bridget Phillipson MP.

She added: "All of us who value democracy and freedom over the jackboot of tyranny must be on the side of the people of Ukraine.

"Russia's actions today pose a grave threat to the international order on the stability of which we all depend."

Leaders of the UK, US and other nations are reportedly preparing a package of sanctions to “hobble” the Russian economy in response to the attacks, while Boris Johnson offered support to the Ukrainian government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv if it was forced to flee

The Kremlin has claimed it is only targeting Ukrainian air bases and military assets, not populated areas, and denied claims it planned to occupy the whole of Ukraine.

However, while President Putin has been urged to march his forces out of the country, some campaigners have called for a similar de-escalation by Westerm powers.

A spokesman for Stop the War North East said: “We call on Russian troops to be withdrawn, but we are also demanding our government stops sending troops and arms to the region, talking down diplomacy and whipping up tension.

“We also demanding an end to the NATO expansion that has done so much to stoke this crisis and a lowering of tension through nuclear arms reduction, other arms control measures and a return to the Minsk accords and a withdrawal of British troops and arms from the region.”

A message from the editor:

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.