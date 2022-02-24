Boris Johnson says world cannot allow Ukraine's freedom to be 'snuffed out' in response to invasion by Russia
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK and the world cannot allow Ukraine's freedom to be "snuffed out".
He said: "A vast invasion is under way by land, by sea and by air. And this is not, in the infamous phrase, some faraway country of which we know little.
"We have Ukrainian friends in this country, neighbours, co-workers. Ukraine is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy, and the right to choose its own destiny.
"We and the world cannot allow that freedom just to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not just look away."