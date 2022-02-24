Sunderland Director of Public Health urges residents to remain cautious against Covid-19 as restrictions end
Sunderland’s Director of Public Health is urging residents to carry on being cautious against Covid-19 as remaining Covid restrictions come to an end in the UK.
In her latest video, Gerry Taylor, Sunderland City Council's Director of Public Health, encouraged Wearside residents to continue to stay at home should they test positive for the virus, despite the change in law meaning it is no longer a legal requirement to do so.
The legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive Covid has been axed from today (February 24) while free universal testing will cease for the general public from April 1.
Gerry Taylor said: “Staying at home when you have Covid is still really important to stop the spread of infection, so although the law will change this week, I would still encourage you to stay at home if you have a positive test and follow the advice about what you need to do.
“We know staying at home isn’t easy and we’ll be adding information to our website about local support available in the coming days.
"Please continue to help us keep infections down by testing regularly and free testing for all remains in place until the first of April.
"So my message this week is that Covid is still here and it is not going anywhere anytime soon. The virus continues to spread and people of all ages remain susceptible to infection.
"It’s important we all move forward cautiously and continue to take the everyday precautions that will allow us to live alongside Covid.
"Please keep up-to-date with Covid vaccinations – it’s never too late to start your course of vaccinations and even if you have had Covid it is important to get all your jabs for the most protection.
"Test when you need to and, as with any other illness, stay at home if you feel unwell.”
Earlier this week Sunderland MPs slammed the government decision to scrap a raft of anti-Covid measures.
The latest figures show a further 90 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Sunderland and another four people have died within 28 days of a positive test.