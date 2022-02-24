In her latest video, Gerry Taylor, Sunderland City Council's Director of Public Health, encouraged Wearside residents to continue to stay at home should they test positive for the virus, despite the change in law meaning it is no longer a legal requirement to do so.

Gerry Taylor said: “Staying at home when you have Covid is still really important to stop the spread of infection, so although the law will change this week, I would still encourage you to stay at home if you have a positive test and follow the advice about what you need to do.

Sunderland Director of Public Health, Gerry Taylor

“We know staying at home isn’t easy and we’ll be adding information to our website about local support available in the coming days.

"Please continue to help us keep infections down by testing regularly and free testing for all remains in place until the first of April.

"So my message this week is that Covid is still here and it is not going anywhere anytime soon. The virus continues to spread and people of all ages remain susceptible to infection.

"It’s important we all move forward cautiously and continue to take the everyday precautions that will allow us to live alongside Covid.

"Please keep up-to-date with Covid vaccinations – it’s never too late to start your course of vaccinations and even if you have had Covid it is important to get all your jabs for the most protection.

"Test when you need to and, as with any other illness, stay at home if you feel unwell.”

