Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the end of mandatory self-isolation for confirmed infections from Thursday.

Universal free testing for coronavirus is also set to be drastically scaled back from April.

But the move has prompted opposition anger, with critics branding it another attempt to divert attention away from scandals such as the ongoing police investigation into claims of lock-down busting parties in Downing Street.

"Labour, along with the whole country, wants to see an end to restrictions,” said Bridget Phillipson, MP for Houghton and Sunderland South and shadow education secretary.

“The government should publish the evidence behind this decision, so the public can have faith that it is being made in the national interest, not simply to distract from the police knocking on the Prime Minister’s door.

"Living with Covid cannot mean simply ignoring it.

“Now is not the time to start charging for tests or weaken sick pay, when people are still being asked to behave responsibly.”

The move has also been branded “premature” by bosses at Sunderland City Council.

Under the proposals unveiled by Johnson, which are yet to be formally approved by Parliament, those who test positive for Covid-19 will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days, but will not be obliged to under law.

Changes to sick pay rules and employment support introduced to help workers through earlier stages of the pandemic are expected to end on March 24.

The government is also due to instruct school leaders to reduce the amount of screening they have in place.

The latest figures have revealed a further 88 positive coronavirus tests in Sunderland, but no new virus-related deaths in the city.

Washington and Sunderland West MP Sharon Hodgson added: "While nobody wants restrictions to go on for a moment longer than they have to, the Government’s scrapping of free testing at this crucial stage is like subbing off your best defender in the last 10 minutes when you’re a goal up.

“I cannot see the reasoning behind the decision and call on the Government to publish the advice they have received.

“Perhaps the Chancellor is feeling the pinch after billions of pounds of public money were wasted on dodgy PPE."

