Almost 90 new coronavirus cases in Sunderland but no more virus-related deaths
Another 89 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Sunderland but the city has seen no new virus-related deaths.
The Government confirmed on Sunday, February 20, that 74 more people who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) had died, taking the total number of confirmed reported deaths in the UK to 160,581.
Deaths are recorded as Covid-19 related where a person has died within 28 days of a positive test.
Across the UK on Sunday, February 20, it was announced that 25,696 more people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total of UK cases since the start of the pandemic to 18,605,752.
Scroll down for the latest data for Sunderland.
Covid-related deaths
Number of deaths announced on February 20: 0
Deaths within 28 days of a positive test: 997
Deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate: 1,046
Cases of coronavirus
89 more cases on February 20
Total number of cases since March 2020: 87,213
Weekly case rate
Weekly case rate: 361.7 per 100,000 people
Total number of cases recorded in seven days up to February 15: 1,005
Data for the most recent five days has been excluded as it is incomplete and may not reflect the true number of cases.
Hospital admissions
Currently in hospital in South Tyneside and Sunderland trust: 120
Currently on ventilation: 8
Total admissions: 6,047
Based on the latest available information.
