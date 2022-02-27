The brilliant photos of Sunderland fans and protesters as Black Cats thrash Wigan Athletic in League One

Bailey Wright’s header and two Ross Stewart penalties gave Alex Neil his first win as Black Cats boss following an efficient away performance.

Centre-back Arbenit Xhemajli made his first league start for Sunderland after over a year out with a serious knee injury.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the best pictures of fans from throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

1. A Wigan fan protests A Wigan fan makes a statement on the pitch. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. He was protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine A Wigan fan is removed from the field of play after he made a statement on the pitch against Sunderland. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Sunderland fans The away end at the DW Stadium Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Scenes! Ross Stewart celebrates his first penalty of the game. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales