A Sunderland fan enjoys the scenes at the DW Stadium.

The brilliant photos of Sunderland fans and protesters as Black Cats thrash Wigan Athletic in League One

Sunderland got back to winning ways as they claimed a big 0-3 win over automatic promotion contenders Wigan Athletic.

By James Copley
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 12:21 pm

Bailey Wright’s header and two Ross Stewart penalties gave Alex Neil his first win as Black Cats boss following an efficient away performance.

Centre-back Arbenit Xhemajli made his first league start for Sunderland after over a year out with a serious knee injury.

Here, though, we take a look at some of the best pictures of fans from throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid.

1. A Wigan fan protests

A Wigan fan makes a statement on the pitch.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. He was protesting Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A Wigan fan is removed from the field of play after he made a statement on the pitch against Sunderland.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

The away end at the DW Stadium

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Scenes!

Ross Stewart celebrates his first penalty of the game.

Photo: Frank Reid

