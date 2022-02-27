The brilliant photos of Sunderland fans and protesters as Black Cats thrash Wigan Athletic in League One

Bailey Wright’s header and two Ross Stewart penalties gave Alex Neil his first win as Black Cats boss following an efficient away performance.
Centre-back Arbenit Xhemajli made his first league start for Sunderland after over a year out with a serious knee injury.
Here, though, we take a look at some of the best pictures of fans from throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid.
