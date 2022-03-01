How can I help Ukraine? The best places to donate money to assist efforts in eastern Europe

The scenes of Ukrainian residents fleeing their homes in the hope of safety contime to be beamed across the world this week and to those in the UK, it may feel as though there is little we can do to assist those in need.

Groups across the world are looking to support those who are looking to remain in their home nation in addition to those hoping to find safety elsewhere.

The largest crisis appeal from the region is being led by the Ukrainian arm of the Red Cross. The group are constantly reacting to humanitarian disasters in the region following the attack from Vladimir Putin’s army which escalated on Thursday and offer those in need food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes and shelter.

Ukrainians have left their homes in order to find safety across Europe and charities across the world are seeking funds to help them.

Anyone wanting to donate money can do so online, over the phone by calling 0300 023 0820 or by post while the British Red Cross are also collecting donations to be sent to eastern Europe.

People In Need are a similar group looking to ensure those affected by the conflict are given the aid they need. It is believed the group is assisting over 200,000 people by providing food packages, emergency shelter and safe access to drinking water in addition to hygiene items.

Those looking to assist in the refugee effort also have plenty of options, with the UN Refugee Agency looking for donations in addition to Refugee Action, a UK based group who fight for the rights of refugee rights across the world.

UNICEF, the United Nation’s children’s charity, is also accepting donations for young people in the region to ensure the relevant local children’s protective services remain in a position to help children in need.

Another option is a fundraiser put together by the Sunflower of Peace group who are sending shipments of medical supplies for paramedics and doctors within Ukraine.

United Help Ukraine is another charity looking to support those in need. They are focused on providing humanitarian aid while also continuing to raise awareness of the conflict and its impact on those in the region.

Worldwide charity Save The Children are also hosting a donation appeal for children impacted in Ukraine as well as those who have been forced to flee. The charity provide life saving aid to young people across the world in addition to offering legal support and safe shelter.

Write to your MP

Writing a letter to your local MP can help put pressure on the government to act. This could include pushing for further sanctions on Russia or looking to push the Government into furthering the support of the ongoing humanitarian and refugee efforts within the region.

Support local journalism

A huge amount of the information we know about the conflict is coming from journalists who are bravely staying in Ukraine to tell the stories of the conflict. The Kyiv Independent is an English language media outlet based in the Ukrainian capital city which only started in 2021 and the oraganisation’s journalists have played a pivotal role in ensuring the atrocities in Ukraine are being reported on across the world.

