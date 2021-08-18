Former St Aidan’s Catholic Academy student and now successful broadcaster Peter Oliver returned to the school to speak with pupils about his career.

The initiative, run by the education charity Future First, saw Berlin based trade and economics journalist, Peter Oliver, welcomed back to the school to speak with students about his own career.

It’s a career path which has seen Peter’s journey taking him from his fist job writing for Sunderland AFC fanzine, A Love Supreme, to now working for Moscow based television company RT International.

Addressing the students Peter, 38, said: “I moved to Moscow in 2005 to help start up the company. Sixteen years later I’m their Europe correspondent based in Berlin.

“Since 2014 I have been pretty much all about EU politics, diplomatic and economic stories.

“This means I have spent a lot of the last few years dealing with Brexit and all the ramifications for businesses and citizens caught in the middle of that.

“I’m usually at all the main political summits where these big trade issues get discussed, like the G7 and G20 or meetings like the one between Putin and Biden in Geneva in June.”

Peter was keen to return to his old school to help to broaden the youngsters’ horizons as to potential career opportunities.

He added: “I didn't know what was available when I was a kid. Now I do, I'd like others to know that it's a big world with lots of opportunities.

“We don't know what young people may find most useful, but when they can ask questions that's where some gold may be unearthed.”

The initiative also saw similar end of summer term workshops take place with Year 10 and 12 pupils at St Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy in Thornhill along with other schools nationwide.

Alex Barnes, alumni programme manager at Future First, said: “The charity is committed to helping young people in state schools and colleges broaden their horizons by connecting them with former pupils who they can relate to.

“The Commerce in the Classroom project comes at a critical time for both students and the economy. Many young people have had their confidence and ambitions for the future knocked by the pandemic and initiatives like this make a real difference.”

