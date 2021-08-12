Council leaders praise Sunderland pupils for GCSE achievements in the face of adversity

Sunderland City Council leaders have praised Sunderland pupils as they receive their GCSE results.

Students have faced two major lockdowns and multiple periods of isolation as the peak of the pandemic took hold with the majority of students having to cover large parts of their courses remotely.

Despite such adversity, many of the city’s schools have seen improvements in pupil attainment in this year’s results.

Councillor Louise Farthing, portfolio holder for Children’s Services at Sunderland City Council, said: “Well done to all pupils who have received their GCSE results.

“You have all faced enormous pressures throughout the academic year, but I am very proud of your continuous dedication and hard work and I’m positive you will all receive the grades that you deserve.”

To mitigate for the disruption caused, students have been assessed on what they have been taught - not what they might have missed - with teacher-assessed grading determining their final grades using a range of supportive evidence.

Simon Marshall, director of Education Services, said: “I’d like to congratulate all of the pupils in Sunderland who received their GCSE results and wish them all the very best for their future.

“GCSE results day is a very exciting time in a young person’s life and no doubt many young people will be considering what their next steps will be as they think about their future."

Mr Marshall was keen to stress the support available to provide guidance to students who are unsure of what to do next in terms of work or education.

Mr Marshall added: “Together for Children, who work on behalf of the Ccouncil, offer a career and not in education, employment or training (NEET) service for all young people in Sunderland.

“If you’ve received your GCSE results and aren’t sure what you’d like to do next, please do get in touch with our team who can provide advice and guidance about further education, training and employment.

“Our team can help you explore your options and can support you to choose the path that’s right for you.”