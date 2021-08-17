(far left) Director of Early Help at Together for Children Sunderland, Karen Davison, alongside nursery manager Tracy Rawding (second left) and the rest of the Bump to Baby Project team. Photograph: Together for Children

Together for Children’s Bump to Baby Plus project, which is based at Ryhope Health Centre, has been awarded the top rating in all areas including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Inspector Denise Charge stated: ‘All children thrive as staff are extremely experienced in supporting very young parents with their babies.

"Staff ensure babies, toddlers and families have the very best start.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Charge praised the nursery for its development of language skills. She added: “Children’s communication and language skills are a high priority and every opportunity is taken for them to be developed.

"Staff expertly encourage children to try and try again to develop their skills.”

The report also commended nursery staff for being “excellent role models” and the “delight” shown by the children at the experiences provided.

The inspection team also recognised the “outstanding” partnership with parents and the pride shown by staff in being part of a “vibrant nursery”. Praise was also given for the way children had been reintegrated into the nursery following Covid lockdowns and were now described as “flourishing”.

Nursery manager Tracy Rawding said: “I’m extremely happy and feel the report acknowledges the staff’s commitment, experience and enthusiasm in supporting young parents and their children to achieve the best outcomes possible.”

Jill Colbert, chief executive for Together for Children who oversee the nursery, added: “We are delighted with the outcome of Ofsted’s report. The service has been recognised as outstanding and this is truly reflective of the incredible work the nursery team do as a collective.

"The project provides a safe environment for children to experience enriching activities that support their learning and development and the report highlights the impact that this service has on families in Sunderland.”

It’s the first inspection of the nursery since the project was registered in February 2019. The project also offers education and learning opportunities to young mothers and mothers to be aged 16 to 20.

A message from the editor: