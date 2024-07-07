Watch: Seven videos capturing life in Sunderland over the past week
It’s been another busy week in Sunderland, from fun events to the General Election, football to medieval fighting.
Here we take a look at seven videos which have captured life in Sunderland over the past week or so.
1) Pride in Sunderland bows out with a colourful parade
2) 12th Century battle re-enactors clash swords as part of Armed Forces Day events
3) Mexico 70 proves a success as it reopens in the city centre
4) A car was driven into a popular salon and set on fire
5) A remarkable selection of Vaux memorabilia goes on show to mark 25 years since the brewery closed
6) Régis Le Bris outlines his plans for SAFC at his first press conference
7) Houghton and Sunderland South wins the race to declare the first election result, with Bridget Phillipson going on to become Education Secretary
