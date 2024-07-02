Car driven into Sunderland's Tan Solo salon then set alight, police confirm
and live on Freeview channel 276
At about 11.15pm on Monday, July 1, officers and firefighters were called to Tan Solo in Ryhope Road in the Grangetown area of the city.
There they found a silver-coloured vehicle that had been reversed through the front shutters of the premises, before being set on fire.
Thankfully nobody was injured but there has been significant damage caused to the shop and adjacent properties.
Tan Solo - a hat tip to Star Wars character Han Solo - is one of the city’s best-known businesses, and achieved national fame earlier in 2024 when it was named ‘punniest’ shop in the North East by language site Babbel.
A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the Echo: “We can confirm on Monday evening two crews from Sunderland Central Community Fire Station attended a commercial building fire in Sunderland.
“Our Control team received the call at 11.14 pm and the first appliance was on-scene at Ryhope Road within five minutes.
“The crews dealt with the fire which involved a two-storey property and a vehicle. The firefighters left the scene at 11.46 pm once the fire was extinguished.”
Detective Constable Andy Benjamin, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a serious incident and I’m now appealing for anyone who may have information to assist our investigation to get in touch.
“In particular, we want to hear from anyone about vehicles matching the image leaving the scene, or anybody who sees anything else of interest on CCTV or ring doorbells.
“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial to our enquiries.”
Neighbouring Finney Pharmacy is closed as a result, but is hoping to reopen tomorrow.
Anyone who can can assist get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending them a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website, or by completing a crime update form.
Please quote the crime reference NP-20240701-1251.
Please also do not speculate on social media.