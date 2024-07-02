Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was driven into a shop in Sunderland before being set alight.

The scene at the tanning shop on Tuesday morning. | Sunderland Echo

At about 11.15pm on Monday, July 1, officers and firefighters were called to Tan Solo in Ryhope Road in the Grangetown area of the city.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There they found a silver-coloured vehicle that had been reversed through the front shutters of the premises, before being set on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police-issued picture of the incident at Tan Solo. | Northumbria Police-issued picture of the incident at Tan Solo.

Thankfully nobody was injured but there has been significant damage caused to the shop and adjacent properties.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the Echo: “We can confirm on Monday evening two crews from Sunderland Central Community Fire Station attended a commercial building fire in Sunderland.

“Our Control team received the call at 11.14 pm and the first appliance was on-scene at Ryhope Road within five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The crews dealt with the fire which involved a two-storey property and a vehicle. The firefighters left the scene at 11.46 pm once the fire was extinguished.”

Detective Constable Andy Benjamin, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is clearly a serious incident and I’m now appealing for anyone who may have information to assist our investigation to get in touch.

“In particular, we want to hear from anyone about vehicles matching the image leaving the scene, or anybody who sees anything else of interest on CCTV or ring doorbells.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could be crucial to our enquiries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbouring Finney Pharmacy is closed as a result, but is hoping to reopen tomorrow.

Anyone who can can assist get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending them a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website, or by completing a crime update form.

Please quote the crime reference NP-20240701-1251.