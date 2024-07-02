Famous Sunderland salon Tan Solo severely damaged in suspected fire involving car
Police are attending an incident involving a car and what appears to a fire at a tanning salon in the Grangetown area of Sunderland.
The salon affected is Tan Solo in Ryhope Road. Both the shop and the car have sustained substantial damage.
Tan Solo achieved national fame earlier in 2024 when it was named ‘punniest’ shop in the North East by language site Babbel.
Neighbouring Finney Pharmacy is closed as a result, but is hoping to reopen tomorrow.
Northumbria Police and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.
