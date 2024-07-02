Famous Sunderland salon Tan Solo severely damaged in suspected fire involving car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are attending an incident involving a car and what appears to a fire at a tanning salon in the Grangetown area of Sunderland.

The scene at the tanning salon. | Sunderland Echo

The salon affected is Tan Solo in Ryhope Road. Both the shop and the car have sustained substantial damage.

Neighbouring Finney Pharmacy is closed as a result, but is hoping to reopen tomorrow.