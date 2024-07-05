Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland MP Bridget Phillipson has officially been appointed as Education Secretary in Sir Keir Starmer’s Cabinet.

Bridget Phillipson arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, following the landslide General Election victory for the Labour Party. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Lucy North/PA Wire | Lucy North/PA Wire

The former St Robert of Newminster pupil was the first MP elected on Thursday night as Houghton and Sunderland South won the race to declare first.

Ms Phillipson, who served as Shadow Education Secretary in opposition, was photographed entering 10 Downing Street earlier today.

Number 10 has now confirmed she has been installed as Secretary of State for Education.

Ms Phillipson graduated from Oxford University and returned to Sunderland to work for Wearside Women in Need, a domestic violence charity run by her mother Clare.

She was selected to stand for the then-new Houghton and Sunderland South constituency when the previous candidate, veteran MP Fraser Kemp, decided to stand down.

The MP was elected in May 2010 as Gordon Brown lost power to what would become the Conservative-Liberal Democrat Coalition Government led by David Cameron and Nick Clegg, meaning she has never served while her party has been in Government.

In a statement this morning, before her appointment to the Cabinet, she told voters: “A massive thank you to the people of Houghton and Sunderland South.

“However you voted, I will fight every day for you. The people of Britain have voted for change and for the leadership of Keir Starmer.

“Our country with its proud history has chosen a brighter future.”

Other early appointments saw Rachel Reeves confirmed as Britain’s first woman chancellor, and Angela Rayner become Deputy Prime Minister retaining the levelling up, housing and communities brief.

Yvette Cooper is Home Secretary, and David Lammy was appointed Foreign Secretary, putting to bed some speculation over whether he would get the post he shadowed in opposition.

The first batch of appointments contained no surprises as Pat McFadden, who played a central role in shaping Labour’s election campaign, was named Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, John Healey Defence Secretary, Shabana Mahmood Justice Secretary, Wes Streeting Health Secretary, and Ed Miliband Energy Secretary.

Sir Keir said the country could “move forward together” as Labour took office following 14 years of Conservative rule.

He said: “Now our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service.

“When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future.

“But we need to move forward together. Now this wound, this lack of trust can only be healed by actions not words, I know that.

“But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect.”

He said “my Government will serve you, politics can be a force for good”, adding: “The work of change begins immediately, but have no doubt, we will rebuild Britain.”

Following a brutal set of results for the Conservatives, Rishi Sunak announced he would quit as Tory leader and used his final speech in Downing Street to apologise to the British people and the Conservative Party.

After 648 of the 650 Commons seats had been declared, Labour had a majority of 176.

Labour had 412 seats and the Tories 121, the worst result in the party’s history.

But low turnout underlined Sir Keir’s message about the need to rebuild trust in the political system after 14 years of Tory rule marred by the Partygate scandal and the chaos of Conservative infighting which saw David Cameron followed in quick succession by Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and, finally, Mr Sunak.

The turnout figure stood at 59.85%, the lowest at a general election since 2001.

Sir Keir said: “Changing a country is not like flicking a switch. The world is now a more volatile place. This will take a while.

“But have no doubt that the work of change begins immediately. Have no doubt that we will rebuild Britain, with wealth created in every community.

“Our NHS back on its feet facing the future. Secure borders, safer streets, everyone treated with dignity and respect at work. The opportunity of clean British power, cutting your energy bills for good.