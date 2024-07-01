Hundreds turn out for Armed Forces Day events in Sunderland

Soldiers spanning almost a thousand years were represented by re-enactors and displays, from the 12th Century medieval knights and militia through the Napoleonic era and both world wars to the present day.

Events took place at Seaburn Recreation Ground over Saturday and Sunday June 29 and 30, with military vehicles, fairground rides and all manner of stalls also welcoming visitors.

Armed forces charities were also be represented, while the RAF, Army and Royal Navy were on hand to offer advice and information on modern-day services.

The annual free event is organised by army veteran John Quinn and his wife Kelly.

Speaking ahead of the event, John, who served for 28 years, said: “We acknowledge the work and sacrifices of our Armed Forces each Armistice Day in November, but we just feel it’s important to have a summer event here in the city to celebrate the work our service personnel do.

“It’s just a chance for the city to show its appreciation to our Armed Forces. A lot of veterans feel forgotten about once they leave the forces but this weekend is a chance for them to come out, meet-up and feel valued.”

Some of the money raised will also go to support Friends of Fulwell’s campaign for a new war memorial which will be located off Chichester Road.

Meanwhile, events have been taking place around the city over the past week, with flags flying from public buildings, and servicemen and women, along with veterans, offered free breakfasts at Tesco cafe.

