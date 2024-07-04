Vaux memorabilia display as Maxim marks 25th anniversary of brewery closure
It was on Tuesday, July 2, 1999, that managing director Frank Nicholson stood at the gates and said a final farewell to his workers after a proposed management buy-out to save the business was rejected.
Some of the Vaux team went on to found the Maxim brewery in Rainton Bridge - and tomorrow night, Friday, July 5, it will host an evening to mark the anniversary.
Many former employees are expected to attend- but it will also be open to the public.
And pride of place will go to a collection of Vaux memorabilia courtesy of husband and wife collectors Peter and Angelika Heslop.
The pair have been collecting mementoes for years, despite never having actually worked at the brewery: “I bought a Vaux mirror and the rest is history,” said Peter.
“I think it is probably about 15 years now.
“This will be our fourth Vaux reunion night - we did three at the Chesters and this will be the first one here at Maxim.
“We were going to do one here before, but Covid kicked in. We have always wanted to do one here, so this will probably be our last.”
Peter is proud to be preserving the memory of the brewery and what it meant to Sunderland: “It was iconic,” he said.
“It was a very sad day when it closed and we are proud to keep the memory of Vaux alive.”
Over the years, Peter and Angelika have become friends with many former Vaux employees, among them former drayman Eddie Mahoney, whose uniform, complete with leather apron, is part of the display.
“We used to use the horses to deliver as far afield as Fatfield and South Shields,” said Eddie, now 81.
“You used to be out all day - you would take nosebags for the horses and feed them while you were out.
“It used to be a hell of a job because you had two horses to look after - they were your responsibility, no-one else touched them.
“When I retired, my wife bought the horses for me.”
Eddie has nothing but good memories of the brewery and the family atmosphere among workers: “It was a company that was out of this world,” he said.
“Anybody who worked for Vaux will say it was a hell of a good company.”
Eddie is still in regular contact with some of his former workmates: “I just had breakfast this morning with some of the lads from the brewery,” he said.
“Once a month we go to a little cafe at Fulwell and have breakfast together. And three or four times a year we meet up with Frank Nicholson for a drink at the Three Horseshoes.”
Maxim director Mark Anderson was part of the team working on the management buy-out which ultimately failed to reach a deal with the board: “It was a very trying and testing time,” he recalled.
“Unfortunately, they just would not allow the company to survive.
“It was all about trying to get the pubs off the brewery but now most of those pubs have closed or turned into restaurants or corner shops.
“It is very strange to think it has been 25 years. It seems like only yesterday, but actually there has been a lot of beer through the pumps since then.”
