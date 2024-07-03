Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tacos have been flying out of the kitchen at the revived Mexico 70 as fast as Speedy Gonzales.

Mexico 70 is back at its original site in High Street West | Sunderland Echo

The Mexican restaurant announced it was closing its doors in High Street West back in February, with the management team soon replacing it with burger joint DB / CB.

Many were sad to say goodbye to the site’s inventive tacos and cocktail offering - so the news Mexico 70 is back has been met with a Mexican wave of support.

The team has sold 1000 hand-pressed tacos in just four days | Sunderland Echo

Since reopening Mexico 70 last week in the same spot, the team has sold 1,000 tacos in just four days, which are all hand pressed.

The team decided to return to their roots after being approached by one of the original Mexico 70 chefs, David Tanner, who helped steer it to success when it first opened six years ago. He has now rejoined the team as head chef and business partner.

At the time of its inception, Mexico 70 was something new for Sunderland, with David donning the whites there for three years before heading to The Cellar Door in Durham.

Manager Leah Gohren said: “After almost six years of Mexico 70 we felt creatively drained and out of ideas. We felt we’d tried every angle and it was time for a change, so we decided to open DB / CB.

“But what we didn’t anticipate was just how many people would reach out when we closed. There were so many people with fond memories and a number of people now with babies who’d had their first date at Mexico 70.

“Then, out of the blue, David got in touch. He’d heard about Mexico 70 closing and asked if we’d be interested in bringing it back. He wanted a new challenge and it injected us with the fresh enthusiasm we needed and some great new ideas.

“Peoples’ taste buds in Sunderland have changed since we opened six years ago and it means we can push the menu further and introduce more small plates as well as the tacos.”

Bookings have flooded in since it reopened | Sunderland Echo

New additions include options such as market fish ceviche, oysters as a special, octopus and pork skewers and more. As always, it also has a strong vegetarian and vegan offering.

Since reopening, the restaurant has been fully booked and chef David, who hails from Sunderland, says it’s great to be back.

Speaking about his return, he said: “I felt like they couldn’t let Mexico 70 die. Now is the right time in Sunderland, everything is getting better around this area and it’s so different, even to what it was four years ago.

“It’s a great opportunity to really elevate the game here. People don’t need to go to Newcastle or Durham anymore for a great meal.”

The drinks offering will be expanding as part of the reincarnation | Sunderland Echo

As part of the reopening, they’ve also opened a new upstairs bar for walk ins and as an overflow if people are waiting for tables. Diners will also soon be able to eat in the upstairs rooms, which offers views over the burgeoning culture quarter.

The sash windows, which are in keeping with the history of the site, have been installed as part of the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme which has done much to retain the historical integrity of buildings at this end of town and has also seen the creation of Minster Park in front of Sunderland Minster.

When they created the burger restaurant, the team uncovered an old Empire Food Stores ghost sign, dating back to the late 1950s, which they are keeping.

A ghost sign dating back to the 1950s was uncovered at the site | Sunderland Echo

As part of Mexico 70 mark II, they will also be changing the draught options and expanding the wine menu.

Its well-loved margaritas are still going strong, with options including classic, spicy pineapple, watermelon, Mezcal and a new long spicy margarita.

*Mexico 70 is open Tuesday to Thursday from 5pm and Friday and Saturday from 12pm. Booking recommended here.

On the menu

Tacos

Market fish ceviche features on the new menu | Sunderland Echo

Tacos start from £4.60. Options are Mezcal Steak, Miso Glazed Duck Leg, Masa Fried Chicken, Teriyaki Beef, Korean Pork, Thai Beef Short Rib, Crispy Squid, Baja Cod and Softshell Crab.

Vegan options start from £4.30 and include Grilled Marmite Mushrooms, Teriyaki Seitan, Korean Seitan, Baja Tofu, Tempura Aubergine and Masa Fried ‘Chicken’.

Mezcal prawns with padron pepper, chilli, garlic oil and lemon | Sunderland Echo

Small plates / sides

Sides start from £4 and include Trio of Salsas, House Guacamole, Mezcal Prawn, Tempura Broccoli, Octopus & Pork Skewer, Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Mozzarella & Grilled Peach, Watermelon & Feta Cheese salad and Market Fish Ceviche.

Loaded fries