How young Sunderland AFC fans can travel for free to club's first game of the season this weekend
If you're taking the little ones to Sunderland’s first game of the season you could be in luck – there’s a way they could travel to the Stadium of Light for free.
SAFC will kick offf their 2019/20 season campaign with a 3pm home fixture against Oxford United on Saturday, August 3.
And young fans heading to the game with adult match ticket holders can travel there for free on Stagecoach buses across Tyne and Wear.
The travel offer is available from 11am on match day.
Passengers need to show their Stagecoach driver a match ticket, season card or email confirmation when buying or using an adult bus ticket, and up to two under 16s can travel with them for free.
Stagecoach recently announced a partnership with the club, and this travel offer is the first of many to come over the course of the season.
Tony Davison, Sunderland’s Managing Director, said: “Throughout the summer, we have worked with Stagecoach North East on a range of initiatives to improve supporters’ matchday travel experience.
“This is the first of many generous offers we hope to provide our supporters with during the course of the 2019-20 campaign, and hopefully it ensures nobody misses out this weekend, as we open our season with a big game against Oxford United.”
The offer is valid on any Stagecoach bus service in Tyne and Wear, which is ideal for customers travelling from all areas of Sunderland, as well as those using connecting services X24 from Newcastle or E1, E2 and E6 from South Shields.
Steve Walker, Managing Director, Stagecoach North East, added: "We are delighted to be working alongside the club to provide discounted bus travel for its fantastic fanbase. Hopefully, this travel offer will encourage families from far and wide to show their support and enjoy themselves to the full on the opening day."
One of the following bus tickets must be purchased or already held when taking advantage of this offer: Sunderland dayrider, Tyne and Wear dayrider PLUS, Sunderland megarider or Tyne and Wear megarider PLUS. Tickets can be purchased from your driver, online or via the Stagecoach Bus app.