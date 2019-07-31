Sunderland v Oxford: Road closures and where to park for first game of the season

Black Cats’ fans heading to the first Sunderland game of the season on Saturday, August 3 are being reminded of changes which could affect their journey to the Stadium of Light.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 10:02
Sunderland AFC has issued advice to fans ahead of Saturday's game.

Ahead of the 2019/20 season start, Sunderland AFC has issued advice to supporters travelling to the ground by car for the team’s first match.

They play Oxford United at 3pm.

There is no off-street parking available around the stadium, the club said, and motorists wishing to use the green car park are advised that to arrive no later than 20 minutes before kick-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Supporters should no longer exit the Sheepfolds via Easington Street onto North Street by car. This is now a ‘no entry’ point for vehicles due to the completion of the North Bridge Street Road improvements.

There will also be a northbound closure between the A1231 Wessington Way roundabout and Testo’s roundabout from 8pm on Friday, August 2 to 6am on Monday. Monday 5.