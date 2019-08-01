Jack Ross reveals Aiden McGeady fitness update ahead of Sunderland v Oxford
Jack Ross expects Aiden McGeady to be ‘in and around’ the Sunderland squad on Saturday.
The winger made his first appearance of pre-season in the 5-2 win over Hartlepool United in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Academy of Light.
Ross says McGeady is making good progress following the broken bone in his foot at the end of last season but admitted he is not completely pain free and has so far missed about 60 per cent of pre-season.
McGeady has made good progress this week though Ross insists still has some work to do, therefore it would appear unlikely he would start against Oxford on Saturday at the Stadium of Light.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Ross said: “In terms of the injury itself he's made really good progress. Would I say he's completely pain free from it? No, but he's made big improvements from the summer and the end of last season.
“He's missed about 60% of pre-season which is quite a good chunk of it, so he's still working his way back to full fitness.
“We've not got him absolutely right and ready to go, but because he's been so good in training in the last week and in the bounce game we had behind closed doors, he'll be in and around the squad for it [Saturday]. But he's still got a bit of work to do until he feels fully sharp.”
Sunderland host Oxford on Saturday in a 3pm KO.