Plans for new road infrastructure and industrial space at a key employment site on Wearside have been given the go-ahead by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved an application for part of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) near Nissan.

The IAMP, which is a joint project between Sunderland and South Tyneside Councils, has been developed in recent years as a ‘nationally significant’ hub for the advanced manufacturing and automotive sectors and aims to create thousands of jobs.

The proposals from Hedley Planning, submitted on behalf of Town End Farm Partnership Ltd, aimed to secure permission for up to three new industrial units.

Those behind the scheme said the units would offer 17,220 sqm, 14,600 sqm and 49,190 sqm of potential warehouse-style space with modern ground floor office accommodation, vehicle and HGV parking facilities and associated yard space.

Plans for landscaping also included new trees, hedges and woodland planted along the perimeter to the northern and eastern edges of the site, with an aim of offering enhanced visual effects and environmental benefits.

As part of the hybrid planning application, applicants were seeking outline planning permission for up to three industrial units, and to establish the principle of industrial uses on the site.

The hybrid planning application also sought full planning permission for a “A1290 junction arrangement” which, planning documents state, is needed due to the “road widening works along the A1290 (dualling of the A1290 between the A19/A1290 Downhill Lane Junction and the southern access from International Drive)”.

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting on January 27, 2025, had recommended the plans for approval.

The council committee report said that “given IAMP’s international status and this being the last significant parcel of development land, it is vital that the local planning authority supports the development and creation of further jobs for the city and the wider northeast region”.

Council planners added that the “proposed development will have very substantial benefits to the continued development at IAMP with the continued support of future commercial development and additional jobs being created for the city”.

It was also noted that the application had been reviewed by the local highways authority, National Highways and active travel, “who have all worked together in a proactive manner to achieve a positive outcome for this application.”

After being put to the vote, the plans won unanimous support from members of the Planning and Highways Committee on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Councillor Michael Dixon praised council planning officers for their work on the application and the wider work that has helped the IAMP “take shape” in recent years.

“To back up what has been said about the benefit to the city, it started six or seven years ago and is evolving and at the start you wondered would the IAMP work? […] well it has,” Cllr Dixon said.

“The comment is that it’s great for Sunderland and Washington.”

Speaking after the planning meeting, he said: “This is a terrific scheme that will now proceed, meeting the strong demand for high quality industrial units in important North East locations and supporting the economic growth of local businesses.

“We are delighted with the outcome of the planning committee, and our thanks go to Sunderland City Council for their vision and continued support.”

As the planning approval for industrial uses is for outline planning permission, a further ‘reserved matters’ application will need to be submitted and approved to allow the development to proceed further.

The council has also requested a financial contribution from developers to cover its costs of “monitoring on-site biodiversity net gain”, which is expected to be secured through a legal agreement.

Other obligations expected to be secured include the “upgrade of bus shelters on Washington Road”, “off-site farmland bird mitigation” and other highways improvements.

For more information on the planning application, visit Sunderland City Council’s website and search reference: 24/01705/HE4