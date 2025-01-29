Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to demolish a prominent city centre building to potentially pave the way for student accommodation have been approved by city councillors.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved a council planning application for Bridge House at Bridge Street.

The three-storey office block sits near the Wearmouth Bridge roundabout, and the council recently lodged plans seeking permission to bulldoze the site to “unlock it for future development”.

Sunderland City Council has approved an application to its own planning department for Bridge House at Bridge Street. | Google/LDRS

A covering letter submitted with plans added demolition was “necessary to ensure the continued regeneration and redevelopment of this part of Sunderland city centre” and that demolition would “proceed in advance of detailed proposals being drawn up for the redevelopment of the site.”

During a council consultation exercise on the plan, one objection was received on behalf of St Mary’s Church based at Bridge Street.

Concerns included the demolition impacting the Grade II-listed church and wildlife, traffic issues on Bridge Street and impacts on funeral processions, as well as increased noise, privacy issues and parking issues impacting “church-related activity”.

However, a report presented to councillors at a decision-making meeting this week confirmed the church objection had been withdrawn and that the parish administrator was “satisfied that the works will be undertaken sensitively.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a council committee report published ahead of the Planning and Highways Committee meeting, had recommended the demolition plans for approval.

It was noted that demolition would take place under a “demolition environmental management plan” looking at measures to “address potential adverse impacts of noise and vibration, dust and other air pollutants, and to control any light spill or glare arising from site floodlighting”.

No objections to the demolition were raised by the council’s ‘future transport’ team or conservation team, who said plans would have a “negligible impact on the settings and no impact on heritage significance of nearby listed buildings, including the Church of St Mary, Wearmouth Bridge and Mackie’s Corner”.

Demolition plans were presented for decision at a meeting of the council’s Planning and Highways Committee on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Several councillors on the panel questioned what future development would be brought forward on the site, but council planners stressed the application was for demolition only and that they had no detail about future development.

It was also noted that any plans to redevelop the site would be subject to a further planning application which may come before councillors for decision in future.

Councillor Michael Dixon noted the age of Bridge House and while ultimately voting for the demolition plan, said he was “slightly uneasy” about doing so given the lack of clarity about the future of the site.

“To be asked to vote for a demolition and not really being 100 per cent convinced as to what is going to replace it, I’m slightly uneasy about that,” Cllr Dixon said.

“I do hope that the council have in mind something constructive, such as for example accommodation, student accommodation, to get the city economy going, rather than say a car park.

“The building was built in 1986 […] and opened by the then leader of the council, it’s now less than 40 years old and it’s being demolished.

“I can see the logic once the offices started and offices became available in this area and Bridge House was looking tired and not as attractive as it was when it was first built.

“But it is rather sad that a building that is only 39 years old is being demolished, I don’t blame planning and everything has changed in Sunderland in the last 10 years or so, but from a building aspect it is an unfortunate situation.

“I do hope that the council put this land to constructive use for the benefit of the city centre.”

Meanwhile, councillor Martyn Herron welcomed the demolition and said the council had to be ready for future development opportunities.

“The Bridge House building is relatively new but as someone who spent quite a bit time inside it around 20 years ago it was already dropping to bits then ,” Cllr Herron added.

“Demolition frees up space right in the city centre for a new development and I think we have to welcome that and we have to be ready for these developments.

“Much like last time [demolition was proposed] on High Street West, it saves time and means we can move quickly when the opportunities arise.”

Supporting planning documents confirm that the demolition site would see a “hoard-it system fence erected to the perimeter to prevent unauthorised access”.

Existing roofs would be “stripped of all coverings and the structures dismantled” while brickwork walls would be “reduced by a combination of hand demolition to protect vulnerable areas, and by mechanical means by collapsing the walls inwards under controlled conditions using 360-degree excavators”.

As part of the works, temporary traffic regulation orders would also be put in place for public safety and access reasons, including a partial footpath closure to Bridge Street and the closure of the subway off Wear Street West for the duration of the works.

Council highways officers told councillors there was a “safe alternative” for pedestrians during the temporary subway closure in the form of an existing pedestrian crossing.

In relation to privacy issues, it was noted that the demolition works were temporary and “would be carried out within restricted hours during the day” and that efforts would be made to “minimise potential negative effects on local amenity”.

A council spokesperson previously said demolition plans for Bridge House aimed to “unlock the site for future development and attract more investment to create new opportunities for residents and businesses”.

It was noted that “several future uses are under consideration, including student accommodation” and that the city council would “provide further updates in due course.”

For more information on the Bridge House demolition plan, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02437/LP3