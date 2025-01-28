Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for “overnight homeless pods” at a Sunderland charity site supporting vulnerable people have been given the green light by city councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved a council planning application for The Salvation Army Swan Lodge Lifehouse in High Street East.

The property, owned by the council and managed by The Salvation Army, is used to provide catered temporary accommodation and support for homeless adults aged 18 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An example of the overnight homeless pods planned for The Salvation Army Swan Lodge Lifehouse in High Street East | Salvation Army/David Harrison Photography/LDRS

A planning application submitted later in 2024 also sought permission for four “overnight homeless pods”, or “micro-flats”, within an existing garden area at the charity’s Sunderland site.

It was noted that the development is part of The Salvation Army’s “wider commitment to a harm reduction strategy” and aims to provide “additional emergency sleeping accommodation in a safe environment that gives people dignity, private space and their own facilities”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The modular buildings, referred to as ‘NAPpads’, aim to provide “safe refuge and sleeping accommodation for homeless people” in the form of self-contained rooms, each with a toilet and wash facilities, a security door, power point, electric heater and LED light. | Salvation Army/David Harrison Photography/LDRS

It is understood that the NAPpad temporary accommodation is part of a three-year pilot being supported by Sunderland City Council, with the council providing funding and referrals and The Salvation Army providing day-to-day management.

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, there were two objections from neighbours raising concerns about crime, noise and anti-social behaviour.

Although Northumbria Police had initial concerns around “the potential for an increase in drinking and anti-social behaviour within the area”, management information for the homeless pods was requested and provided and the police objection was withdrawn.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department had recommended the homeless pods for approval and said they would support the council to “address homelessness and rough sleeping in the city”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council committee report added the NAPpads would be “carefully managed with 24/7 support from Swan Lodge, to ensure there is no disruption to the neighbouring area” and that people “placed in a NAPpad room will receive tailored support to help them move on to more permanent accommodation quickly”.

It was also noted that The Salvation Army would take part inquarterly meetings with the council and police to “provide a joined-up approach to the management of the NAPpads” and that “every person referred will have been through a detailed assessment”.

The planning application was discussed by Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee at a meeting on Monday, January 27, 2025.

After being put to the vote, the plans won unanimous support from city councillors on the panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Dixon said the development was “excellent” and was “probably something we can build on as a council for the future”.

“I’m very much in favour of this application, I have sat on the homelessness group of all party councillors and one of the things that did surprise a few of us was people who wanted to sleep rough rather than going to supported accommodation,” Cllr Dixon added.

“But people who go into supported accommodation can be nervous and lack confidence and I think these pods will be ideal for individuals to get a small taste of what it is like to have that independence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Iain Scott added the development would provide “safe and sustainable emergency accommodation” and would be managed by The Salvation Army who are “true champions for the homeless”.

The property, owned by the council and managed by The Salvation Army, is used to provide catered temporary accommodation and support for homeless adults aged 18 and over. | Google/LDRS

“I’m satisfied that the concerns raised by Northumbria Police in regard to anti-social behaviour and drinking have been addressed in the extensive consultation process,” Cllr Scott said.

“My understanding is that there are some residents concerns […] but there is a longstanding stigma around homelessness that does need to be addressed.

“Our City Plan seeks to ensure that nobody is left behind and this application seeks to make good on that promise.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents submitted with the planning application last year (2024) confirmed “support will be provided to the residents to enable them to live safely in the scheme and gain skills to allow them to move on to living in more appropriate accommodation”.

Those behind the scheme added support and staffing would be provided by The Salvation Army and that the charity would “manage any challenging behaviour and ensure that an individual’s support plan is in place, which will also address non-engagement with support to ensure appropriate outcomes.”

The design and access statement from the council added: “The Covid-19 pandemic emphasised the need, not just for a safer alternative to the street; but also, for a safer alternative to dormitory style night shelters and to traditional ‘sit up’ and Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) services.

“The pilot NAPpad is very high specification; warm, safe and private – and embodies the values that The Salvation Army places on people who may otherwise end up sleeping rough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The accommodation will comprise of four lighted and heated micro-flats, each with their own toilet, handwashing facilities, a bed and will be fully equipped with signs of life technology (monitored from the main Swan Lodge Lifehouse building).”

Councillor Melanie Thornton, chair of the Planning and Highways Committee, also welcomed the “life-saving application” at Monday’s planning meeting.

“Across the country, hundreds of people are rough sleepers who are suffering absolute horrible conditions and I can’t imagine what their lives must be like day to day,” Cllr Thornton added.

“So to provide something like this, I actually think they will be saving lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01434/LP3

Information about the NAPpads can also be found on The Salvation Army’s website.