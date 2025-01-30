Have your say on plans to extend Stack Seaburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stack Seaburn has asked for the community’s feedback on its plans to extend the seafront site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shipping container village opened its doors back in September 2020, giving new life to the old Seaburn Centre site.

Despite navigating the difficulties of the pandemic, it welcomed 700,000 visitors in its first year alone and has gone on to become a popular seafront attraction thanks to its mix of food and drink traders and daily entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was always part of the plan to extend the site at the rear of the existing containers and plans have now been submitted to Sunderland City Council to do so, along with a planning application to make phase one permanent as this was only ever granted temporary planning permission to operate until 2027.

A similar planning application was submitted in early 2024 but a decision was never made by the council, which you can view on the planning portal here.

The application has already been met with mixed responses.

While many enjoy and use the facilities at Stack and have praised the boost it gives to the seafront offering, nearby residents have expressed concerns over noise from the venue, as well as the proximity of phase two to new residential areas.

Now, owners Danieli Group, who also own The Muddler brand which is expected to arrive in Keel Square this year, have announced they will be hosting a community consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes place from 5.30pm to 7pm on January 27 at YOLO at Stack with free tea, coffees and biscuits.

It’s a chance for residents to speak to Neill Winch (CEO), Gemma Dishman (Project Development Director), and Bobby Appleby (General Manager).

A statement from Stack says: “ This is an opportunity for us to engage with you directly, answer your questions, and listen to your feedback.

“We want to ensure that our plans benefit the entire community and align with our shared vision for Seaburn.”

Those wishing to attend need to register here.