Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for repairs to Sunderland’s storm-damaged Roker Pier have been given the green light by city councillors, with work due to start this spring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee, at a meeting this week, approved a council planning application aiming to fix damage caused by Storm Babet back in October, 2023.

Roker Pier faced a battering during the severe weather with repairs estimated to cost around £200,000, with the majority of funds linked to replacing granite coping stones as well as deck area repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roker Pier has been left in a dangerous state and closed to the public since storm damage in October 2023 | Chris Binding/LDRS

The pier and lighthouse have been closed to the public for months, with security fencing in place and signage describing the site as a “dangerous structure” and warning people to keep out.

Other objectives included “enhancing the aesthetic and historical value of the pier while integrating modern materials and techniques that respect the heritage of the site” and “increasing the durability of the structure”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist works included repairs to the pier’s decking, railings and support structures where “erosion and weathering have taken a toll”, the replacement of “corroded and missing steel components” and some concrete repairs.

It is hoped repairs work for Sunderland's Roker Pier could start in the spring | Chris Binding/LDRS

Those behind the repair scheme said it would “retain and enhance the key historical features of the pier, including decorative elements of the railings” and that the works would “balance modern functionality with respect for the pier’s historic character.”

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting this week, had recommended the repairs scheme for approval.

The committee report said the proposal represented a “well-informed yet practical conservation approach to the repair works that will sustain the overall heritage significance of the listed pier whilst making it more robust and resistant to future storm damage”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works included like-for-like replacement, apart from the replacement of granite copings on the roundhead with reinforced concrete.

It was argued that “the more cost-effective, robust and storm-resistant characteristics of the replacement concrete copings offer considerable public benefits in terms of significantly reducing the cost and frequency of repair works and enabling the listed pier and lighthouse to remain open more regularly to be accessed and enjoyed as a key heritage and leisure attraction”.

As Roker Pier is a Grade II-listed structure, listed building consent was needed for the works and plans were discussed by the Planning and Highways Committee on Monday, January 27, 2025, at City Hall.

Roker Pier was originally built from 1885 to 1903 and is now an important historical and architectural asset | Chris Binding/LDRS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being put to the vote, the application won unanimous support from city councillors on the panel.

Councillor Dianne Snowdon said: “I welcome this report and I just hope that we can go ahead and get the work done as soon as possible so that people can access the pier safely again.”

Councillor Martyn Herron added: “I’m really pleased to see the application, the public, residents of Sunderland and visitors to Sunderland have missed it being open.

“I hope to see it open again as soon as possible because part of the joy of the seaside is having your chips stolen on the pier by a seagull.

“Who are we to deny that chance to future generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement submitted with the plans said Roker Pier was originally built between 1885 and 1903 and remains an “important historical and architectural asset”, as well as being used by “pedestrians and tourists for recreational walks, fishing, and sightseeing”.

The pier is used by both pedestrians and tourists for recreational walks, fishing, and sightseeing, consultants behind the scheme said | Chris Binding/LDRS

The design and access statement added: “Given its coastal location, the structure has been subject to wear and tear from harsh weather conditions and the corrosive effects of sea water, especially Storm Babet on October 20, 2023.

“The proposed works will repair all damage caused by Storm Babet, ensuring that the pier remains safe, accessible, and a valuable part of Sunderland’s maritime heritage.”

Council planning documents previously confirmed repairs were planned to be “carried out from mid-April 2025 to allow no disturbance to bird nesting along the pier, especially ruddy turnstone”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public access to the pier would remain closed during repair works and applicants state “adequate signage is already erected preventing access.”

For more information on the plan, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02396/LB3