Plans to convert a Sunderland hot food takeaway into flats have been given the green light by council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for 127 Church Street North in the St Peter’s ward.

The building, which sits on a row of commercial units near The Jacksons pub, once served as the Bengal Style Indian takeaway.

The planning application said the internal layout of the building would be “completely reconfigured with existing partitions and staircase to be removed”.

Internally, the flats would have a living/kitchen area, bedroom and bathroom.

Plans were also amended several times during the planning application process.

After considering the amended application and assessing it against planning policies however, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on January 21, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the proposal was acceptable and that there was no objection from the council’s future transport officer.

While two parking spaces were indicated within a shared yard to the rear of the building, council planners added that the site was in a “sustainable location” close to public transport and Metro links.

It was also argued that the “traffic to be generated by the proposal would likely be less than associated with the previous use” and that “on-street parking would be considered acceptable to serve the proposed residential flats”.

The council decision report adds: “The council’s environmental health officer noted that the proposed site is located in a mixed-use area, surrounded by commercial premises and existing residential properties including a block of flats directly opposite.

“With regard to noise, they have raised no objection to the proposal, and it is not considered that the surrounding environment would create unacceptable noise levels for prospective occupiers.

“It is noted that there is an objection relating to the impact of noise generated by the dance studio adjacent to the dwelling however […] the dance studio would not be operating early in the morning or late in the evening.

“[It] would not therefore, be considered to negatively impact the residential amenity of potential occupiers to a degree that would warrant a refusal of permission.”

As part of the planning approval, the developer is also expected to make a financial contribution to the council to help mitigate impacts on protected nature sites.

The financial contribution of £1,114.28 is needed due to “the creation of new dwellings increasing pressure on the nearby coastal European sites”, planning documents state.

For more information on the planning application and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01032/PCM