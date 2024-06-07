Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A decision is due later this summer

Plans to convert a Sunderland hot food takeaway into flats have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for 127 Church Street North in the St Peter’s ward.

The building, which sits on a row of commercial units near The Jacksons pub, once served as the Bengal Style Indian takeaway, according to a submitted planning application.

General view of Church Street North, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

New plans aim to convert the building into two one-bedroom flats, with the introduction of a new entrance into the ground floor flat and using an existing entrance to access the first floor flat.

The planning application states the internal layout of the building would be “completely reconfigured with existing partitions and staircase to be removed”.

Proposed works would see the introduction of “new partitions (including a new party wall between the entrances to the dwellings) and a new staircase to access the first floor flat”.

The planning application from Darryl Cullerton adds: “The kitchens will be incorporated into an ‘open plan’ living space, forming combined living/kitchen/dining spaces and, as such, share the natural light into these spaces.

“The ground floor flat will have its living room to the front, and bedroom to the rear, whilst the first floor flat will have the bedroom to the front and living room to the rear”.

Changes to the front of the building would also see the removal of a “signage band” and a new living room window being created to the ground floor flat.

At the rear of the building, a roller shutter would be removed and replaced with a new door to the ground floor flat, along with new windows to a ground floor bedroom.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of July 20, 2024, for the plans.