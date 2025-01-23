Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for new “first-class” facilities at a Sunderland golf club have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for land at Wearside Golf Club near Offerton Village.

The club is seeking permission to create a new driving range and shelter, a new ‘short course putting green’, and a new car park area with associated vehicle access.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for land at Wearside Golf Club near Offerton Village | Google/LDRS

A planning, design and access statement submitted to council officials notes the proposed development site is a rectangular parcel to the south of the main golf course and clubhouse, and opposite Coxgreen Road.

It was noted that the site is currently used as a “practice facility and comprises of a series of short holes, modified grassland and mature boundary vegetation”.

New plans aim to “deliver a first-class practice and driving range facility/golfing academy” for both club members and the “wider golfing community” on the site.

It was noted that proposals would develop the 15.5-acre site by raising the levels of the land, allowing the “site to be sculptured and contoured […] in order to provide a facility that will be unmatched anywhere in the local area”.

The proposed driving range would also consist of a steel framed structure with timber cladding and would have “no lighting” to “limit the hours of use” and “prevent any light spillage that may impact [the] local community and wildlife”.

The planning, design and access statement adds: “The proposed development provides an opportunity to deliver a high quality golfing facility in the area for the golf club members and local community.

“The supplied information demonstrates that the alterations to the golf course can be delivered and will be in keeping with the surrounding golf course and wider area.

“The proposals are fully compliant with both national and local plan policies.

“The proposed development will not adversely impact on any priority habitats or protected species with mitigation, introduction of buffer zones and enhancement proposed to protect the biodiversity of the area in line with legislation and policy.

“The finished appearance of the driving range and surroundings is considered to be appropriate for the area and will assimilate well with the adjacent land uses.”

It was noted that the development would require the “importation of ‘inert fill’ over an 18-month period using the existing road facility from the A183 Chester Road dual carriageway” and that “direct access onto the land will come via Foxcover Road”.

Wearside Golf Club are also expected to “manage the maintenance of the proposals and integrate into their current management regime of the golf course,” according to planning documents.

A decision on the planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of April 16, 2025.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00042/FUL