New road infrastructure and industrial units proposed for IAMP as site continues to grow

Plans for new road infrastructure and industrial units at a key employment site on Wearside have been submitted to council development chiefs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for part of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) site in Washington.

The area, which is a joint project between Sunderland and South Tyneside Councils, has been developed in recent years as a hub for the advanced manufacturing and automotive sectors and aims to create thousands of jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New plans submitted to council officials are seeking outline planning permission for more than 81,000 sqm of new industrial space in the southern development area in the Sunderland part of the development.

Hedley Planning has submitted plans to bring forward around 81,000 sqm of new industrial space on the Southern Development Area at IAMP in Sunderland

The proposals from Hedley Planning, submitted on behalf of Town End Farm Partnership Ltd, are seeking permission for three new industrial units.

Those behind the scheme say the units would offer 17,220 sqm, 14,600 sqm and 49,190 sqm of potential warehouse-style space with modern ground floor office accommodation, vehicle and HGV parking facilities and associated yard space.

Plans for landscaping, which would be finalised at a later date, also include new trees, hedges and woodland to be planted along the perimeter to the northern and eastern edges, with an aim of offering enhanced visual effects and environmental benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hybrid planning application is seeking outline planning permission for the three industrial units, and to establish the principle of the uses on the site.

Applicants say that “all matters” would be reserved until a later date, with specific details of the units and landscaping expected to be submitted in a formal “reserved matters” application in future.

In addition, the hybrid planning application is seeking full planning permission for a “A1290 junction arrangement” which, planning documents state, is needed due to the “road widening works along the A1290 (dualling of the A1290 between the A19/A1290 Downhill Lane Junction and the southern access from International Drive)”.

The submitted planning statement from Hedley Planning added that while the “illustrative site plan denotes the structures will be ‘warehouses’”, a range of “industrial floorspace” could be brought forward under proposed planning classes for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hedley Planning’s associate director Alex Franklin said: “IAMP represents an immense opportunity to support the growth of the North East’s internationally recognised automotive and advanced manufacturing industry.

“It’s a fantastic strategic location with first-class transport links, which any ambitious industrial business would benefit from as an integral part of their roadmap to success and expansion.

“The delivery of this latest piece of work signals continued strength in this sector for Hedley Planning, coming as demand across the North East for good quality industrial space remains high.

“New units in IAMP and other locations, which benefit from investment in good planning, design and modern construction materials, are constantly well sought after and in demand”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Razaq, managing director at Town End Farm Partnership Ltd, added: “This is a terrific scheme designed to meet the strong demand for high-quality industrial units in important North East locations and support the economic growth of local businesses.”

A decision on the IAMP planning application will be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of December 17, 2024.

For more information on the planning application, or to track its progress, visit the council’s website and search reference: 24/01705/HE4