Green light for new development at ‘game changer’ manufacturing park

Plans to develop new industrial space in Sunderland to support the automotive and advanced manufacturing industry have been given the green light by Sunderland City Council.

Latest plans have been approved for IAMP | Submitted

Proposals were submitted in August 2024 by North East planning and development specialist Hedley Planning on behalf of its client Town End Farm Partnership Ltd.

The plan for the construction of 80,000 sq. m of Class B2, B8 and E use industrial units at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) can now proceed with onsite construction work expected to start later this year.

Located on a 150ha site to the north of Nissan and east of the A1290 and hailed as a ‘game changer’ by the local authorities, IAMP will support the region’s economy and could eventually create upwards of 8,000 jobs.

A hub for automotive, advanced manufacturing and technology businesses, the park, which spans land in Sunderland and South Tyneside, has been described as 'nationally significant' by the UK government to accelerate economic growth.

Three industrial units will be built on the southern development section of the site, providing 17,220 sq. m, 14,600 sq. m and 49,190 sq. m of modern warehouse-style space with purpose-built ground floor office accommodation, vehicle and HGV parking facilities along with associated yard space.

The development is on land north of Nissan | Submitted

Featuring single storey constructions on a 25m x 7.5m structural grid, each unit will offer a maximum height of 20m from finished floor level to the underside of the steel eaves haunch.

The scheme is also set to feature new trees, hedges and woodland planted along the perimeter to the northern and eastern edges.

Hedley Planning’s associate director Alex Franklin, who oversaw the planning application for Town End Farm Partnership Ltd, said: “There’s no doubt that IAMP is a real game-changer for the North East and its modern industries, driving investment, supporting jobs and creating long term prosperity.

“This latest planning approval will see the go ahead for another important phase in the park’s development - new units in IAMP and other locations, which benefit from investment in good planning, design and modern construction materials, are well sought after and in high demand.”

Peter Razaq, managing director at Town End Farm Partnership Ltd, added: “This is a terrific scheme that will now proceed, meeting the strong demand for high quality industrial units in important North East locations and supporting the economic growth of local businesses.

“We are delighted with the outcome of the planning committee, and our thanks go to Sunderland City Council for their vision and continued support.”