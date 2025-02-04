Transport bosses have said they “remain committed to securing tenants” at Sunderland’s new rail station, after retail units at the site have sat empty for more than a year.

Since opening to the public in December, 2023, the multi-million pound redeveloped Sunderland Station southern concourse, at Market Square, has faced several issues.

Three retail units at the site, including one large unit facing Market Square and two units facing Waterloo Street, have not been open to the public since the new train station concourse was built.

The issue of empty retail units was raised during councillors’ questions at the most recent meeting of Sunderland City Council on January 22, 2025, with Conservative councillor Dominic McDonough describing the rail station as an “empty, dirty glass box”.

However, it is understood that the city council has offered informal support to Northern Trains in their efforts to market and let the retail space within the new concourse building.

Bosses at Northern Trains have said they “remain committed to securing tenants” and have both “local and national agents acting on our behalf to generate interest”.

Public listings for the rail station retail units have previously advertised three serviced “shell units” and additional “pop-up opportunities”, and there are also signs advertising the retail units at the rail station site.

A marketing brochure from Lambert Smith Hampton notes the landlord (Northern Trains Limited) is looking to create a “new vibrant tenant mix for the station that will provide its customers and the surrounding community with a variety of high quality retail offers and uses, which are to include convenience, hot and cold food and drink together with service retailing.”

The marketing document states the two units facing onto Waterloo Street could be combined into one “larger unit” if required.

It also added that “typical lease terms are between three and six years however longer or shorter terms are possible” and that the landlord was “prepared to offer incentives including rent free for fit out”.

Although the tuk-tuk has been stored inside the Market Square retail unit for some time, Northern Trains have confirmed the unit is vacant and is being actively marketed.

Transport chiefs have stressed efforts are still under way to find “suitable retailers” for the central rail station retail units.

A spokesperson for Northern Trains added: “We remain committed to securing tenants for the retail units at Sunderland Station and have both local and national agents acting on our behalf to generate interest.

“Unfortunately, despite the offer of flexible letting terms we have been unable to get a short or long term deal over the line.

“We will continue to work with Sunderland City Council and our letting agents to attract suitable retailers to the station.”