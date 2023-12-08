New-look Sunderland station is a platform for the future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's stunning new central railway station is just the ticket.

The multi-million-pound southern entrance officially opened its doors today, Friday December 8.

The transformation of the city’s new arrival point – featuring a heavily glazed fascia that looks out to Market Square in the heart of the city – welcomed the public from 8am this morning.

Work is still going on around the station, with the finishing touches due to be applied over the next few months.

(from left) Coun Graeme Miller; Nissar Mohammed and Paul Abraham of construction contractor BAM; Jonathan Calvertl; Julie Elliot MP and city chief executive Patrick Melia

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller and chief executive Patrick Melia joined MP Julie Elliott, whose Sunderland Central constituency covers the station, as well as representatives from Network Rail, Grand Central and Northern Rail and contractor BAM to mark the end of 18 months' construction.

The southern entrance features a large glass wrap around design and includes a new ticket office and reception, public toilets, retail space and cafes, comfortable waiting areas, as well as a new mezzanine level that has office space reserved for rail industry staff.

The project was driven by Sunderland City Council, in partnership with Network Rail, Nexus, Grand Central and Northern Rail.

Coun Miller was delighted with the transformation: “It is stunning," he said.

"What a contrast this is to the entrance that stood here before. This is a significant demonstration of the ambition we have, to transform this city into a place we can all be proud of.

Inside the new entrance

"I am delighted to see this complete.”

The new entrance is part of a wider investment programme to transform the transport hub , with the council campaigning for support for the next phases to create a massively transformed city station over the coming years.

Plans include a revamp for the northern entrance, as well as platform-level works to increase capacity, with four tracks and four platforms to separate local trains and Metro from mainline services.

Julie Elliott said today's opening was 'a symbolic moment for Sunderland people'

How the station's southern entrance used to look

"We can now be proud of our point of arrival, and can look ahead with optimism as a huge programme of change rolls out across Sunderland, driving regeneration on a scale not seen for decades.”

In 2019/2020, 1.5 million Metro trips were made from and to the station, with a further 427,000 trips made using the national rail network. Numbers are expected to grow as the city centre economy develops.

Jonathan Calvert, principal portfolio manager for Network Rail, said: "This is a fantastic scheme which will transform rail travel for people in Sunderland and we’re really pleased that we have been able to work with industry partners on its delivery.

"Now that the work is complete, we look forward to passengers reaping the benefits and enjoying an improved travel experience.”

Construction started in May 2022 with contractor BAM delivering the project on time

How the entrance looks now

Nissar Mohammed, Rail Director at BAM, said: "We’re so pleased to see the new entrance to Sunderland Station open to the public.

"It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work from our construction team, Sunderland City Council, Network Rail, and our subcontractor partners.

"The new entrance looks fantastic and will provide an enhanced travel experience for passengers, as well as a bright and modern welcome to Sunderland."

Not everyone is impressed with the station's new look, however. City council Lib Dem leader Coun Paul Edgeworth described the unveiling as 'frankly a bit of a let-down'.

"The inside space looks cold, sparse, austere and uninviting," he said.

"Council and rail bosses urgently need to reassure the public about what the plans are to fill the space and make it into a decent, welcoming space with proper facilities you’d expect at a railway station.