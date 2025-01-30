Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for new padel tennis courts at a Sunderland sports centre have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Beacon of Light near the Sunderland Aquatic Centre.

The community hub officially opened in 2018 and is a space for sports, education and events for all ages and backgrounds, with proceeds from the venue donated to Sunderland AFC’s official charity the Foundation of Light.

The new courts will be at the Beacon of Light | Google/LDRS

Padel tennis courts have enclosed walls that are part of the court and can be used in play, as well as players using specialist rackets and balls, and a large new private facility ‘True Padel’ recently opened at the former Wickes unit at Wessington Way in Sunderland.

As part of the proposed MUGA conversion at the Beacon of Light, plans included a steel-framed canopy over the development site housing more than 100 solar panels with the potential to generate approximately 51KWh, according to planning documents.

A planning, design and access statement submitted to council planning officials noted the proposed site would include the MUGA which stands at the part of the Beacon of Light site closest to Keir Hardie Way.

Planning documents confirmed the proposed padel courts would “replace two existing MUGA five-a-side football pitches” and would “subsequently provide a diversification of sporting activity for the space”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on January 27, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, noted there were no noise concerns from the council’s environmental health department and that there would be “no significant adverse ecological effects” linked to LED lighting proposed underneath the new canopy structure.

The council decision report adds: “It is noted from within the planning, design and access statement that the addition of the perspex boundary treatments to the existing MUGA will enhance opportunities on the site for padel court tennis.

“The statement also notes that whilst the proposed development would be taking away two MUGA pitches, it is believed that the conversion of MUGA pitches to padel tennis courts would be beneficial for helping to diversify the existing facility and its offering.

“The use of the courts for an alternative sport is not material for planning purposes and there would be no new floorspace created by the proposed development.

“In addition, the installation of the canopy over the court does not give rise to any significant visual amenity concerns given the visual context of the court within the wider Beacon of Light complex.

“Moreover, the court is relatively remote from residential properties, with the nearest being approximately 35m to the north, across Keir Hardie Way.

“The amenity impacts of the development are therefore considered acceptable.”

Those behind the scheme previously said the “site would remain in use as a facility within the wider Beacon of Light scheme, which currently provides important access to health and wellbeing facilities, and places for leisure-led activities for people.”

It was also argued that the plan would “make a valuable contribution to the generation of electricity at a local level and help contribute to the region’s progress in meeting targets for both energy supply and low carbon energy development.”

For more information on the Beacon of Light plan or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02310/FUL