We are working in partnership with Northern Rail to develop our services

It's currently only a tuk-tuk, but the business is set to expand 'in the coming weeks'.

The first business has set up in Sunderland's newly revamped £27million train station - and is already aiming to expand.

North East-based chain Little Coffee Bean is serving hot beverages from one of its popular tuk-tuks and aims "in the coming weeks (to) expand in to a custom-built kiosk with a seating area”.

Apart from public toilets, which the station did not previously have, somewhere for rail passengers to buy tea and coffee was high on the public's wish list for the station, which is managed by Northern Rail.

Little Coffee Bean is delighted to be the first business there and there are hopes that more will follow.

Little Coffee Bean director Dan Kane said: "We are, indeed, the first business in Sunderland Station and we are working in partnership with Northern Rail to develop our services within the recently re-developed £27million station.

"Our aim is to create local jobs and grow our local brand.

"By setting up our mobile tuk-tuk we aim to grow the site in the coming weeks and expand in to a custom built kiosk with a seating area within the station, allowing us to offer a greater range of products and services while allowing customers to enjoy the space that has been created.

"We are thrilled to be the first business in the station and we hope to attract other local independent business in to the station to create a space that is truly local."

The station had its grand reopening in December 2023, but there was criticism from opposition Lib Dem and Conservative councillors about how empty it looks.

The Labour-run council said at the time that, although the station was open, it was not complete and that adding retail units had always been planned, but the construction phase had to be completed first.

In January 2024, Cllr Graeme Miller, then Sunderland City Council Labour leader, responded to criticism at a council meeting by pointing out that the building is owned by Network Rail and was designed by the organisation’s internal design team to meet set standards and requirements, with the council having “a limited input”.

Sunderland's £27million railway station.

The council was, however, a key driver of the station and championed its arrival.

More than £16million was secured from the Transforming Cities Fund to progress southern entrance works, with the remaining balance coming from the council and partners including Nexus and Network Rail.

Sunderland City Council has declined to comment.