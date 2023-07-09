Residents have contacted the Echo with concerns over the proposals. If approved, the former Thorney Close WMC could be replaced with 22 apartments for people who are “homeless or threatened with homelessness and have complex needs”.

The building is boarded up, derelict and ended its trading days as the Thorney Close Inn pub in 2020. Empty land sits next to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A notice issued on June 23 hangs on perimeter fencing, setting out the council’s proposals for the Thorndale Road site. Residents were given until noon, July 6 to contact the council’s housing development officer to give their opinions.

The former Thorney Close WMC could be demolished and replaced with 22 apartments for the homeless.

The notice states: “This is supported accommodation and will not be used as approved premises (i.e. this will not be a bail hostel).”

Opposition Liberal Democrat councillors, who represent the Sandhill ward where the building stands, have added their own notice.

It says: “As local councillors we are disappointed that Sunderland Council haven’t asked local people what they would like to see on the site of the former Thorney Close Inn before bringing forward these plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst we as local councillors won’t get a vote on whether or not these plans go ahead, we will fight to make sure that Labour councillors in charge of Sunderland Council listen to local people.”

The building is currently boarded up and derelict.

A statement on behalf of the council said: “Sunderland City Council has adopted a Homeless Reduction and Sleeping Rough Strategy and we are clear that we want to help and support residents who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

“We recognise that we must deliver more specialised supported accommodation across the city to meet the needs of vulnerable residents.

“We are exploring several new projects and the development of a new supported housing scheme in Thorney Close is one of those identified.

The building ended its trading days as the Thorney Close Inn in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thorney Close and other accommodation with support will provide individualised help to residents to enable them to move forward positively in their lives and take the steps towards independent living.

“These plans are at a relatively early stage and we have commenced a pre-planning consultation, giving residents the chance to have their say on the proposed plans ahead of any formal planning application.”