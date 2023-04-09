Nine retro photos from Sandhill View Academy after Sunderland school is shortlisted for a national title
It’s been a big week for Sandhill View Academy – the Sunderland school bidding for a national title.
It has been shortlisted for the coveted title of Best Breakfast Club in the UK, as reported in the Echo.
That gives us a great chance to look back at 9 other times the school was in the Wearside news in years gone by.
Have a look at these guitar-playing students in 2006, the Year 9 puppet makers in 2009 and the pupils who brought a carnival atmosphere to the streets in 2012.
