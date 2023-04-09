News you can trust since 1873
Enjoy the trip back to the classroom and get in touch to share your own memories.Enjoy the trip back to the classroom and get in touch to share your own memories.
Nine retro photos from Sandhill View Academy after Sunderland school is shortlisted for a national title

It’s been a big week for Sandhill View Academy – the Sunderland school bidding for a national title.

By Chris Cordner
Published 9th Apr 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 18:11 BST

It has been shortlisted for the coveted title of Best Breakfast Club in the UK, as reported in the Echo.

That gives us a great chance to look back at 9 other times the school was in the Wearside news in years gone by.

Have a look at these guitar-playing students in 2006, the Year 9 puppet makers in 2009 and the pupils who brought a carnival atmosphere to the streets in 2012.

Pupils had fun during a recording session when they linked up with the Sunderland Recording Team 17 years ago.

1. Musical in 2006

Pupils had fun during a recording session when they linked up with the Sunderland Recording Team 17 years ago. Photo: CA

Sarah Cowling, Lisa Thompson, Emma Smith and Hollie Bowens were among the best puppet makers in the country when they won a top two place in the London College of Fashion puppet design competition 14 years ago.

2. Designer puppets in 2009

Sarah Cowling, Lisa Thompson, Emma Smith and Hollie Bowens were among the best puppet makers in the country when they won a top two place in the London College of Fashion puppet design competition 14 years ago. Photo: CA

Pupils from Sandhill View brought a carnival to the streets of Sunderland in 2012.

3. Carnival time

Pupils from Sandhill View brought a carnival to the streets of Sunderland in 2012. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Some of the parents and pupils from Sandhill View school with the bunting they made during a vintage design day 11 years ago.

4. Brilliant bunting

Some of the parents and pupils from Sandhill View school with the bunting they made during a vintage design day 11 years ago. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

Sunderland