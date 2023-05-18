Cllr Niall Hodson has stood down after seven years to be replaced by Cllr Paul Edgeworth, who was elected to represent the Sandhill ward in 2021.

The move has added significance following the May 4 local election, which saw the Conservatives replaced as the city’s biggest opposition party. Sunderland City Council now has 45 Labour councillors, 15 Lib Dems and 13 Conservatives.

Cllr Hodson says he felt the time was right for him to stand down. He remains a councillor for the Millfield ward and intends to stand for re-election in 2024.

Cllr Paul Edgeworth, left, is the new leader of the council's main opposition after replacing Cllr Niall Hodson as the head of Sunderland's Liberal Democrats.

Speaking at the annual council meeting on May 17, Cllr Edgeworth paid tribute to his predecessor.

He said: “I’d like to put on record my thanks and those of our whole group, to Niall Hodson, as he steps down as leader of the Lib Dem group.

“He’s led us from one councillor seven years ago to 15 now, becoming the majority opposition party – which is always nice to say – in a very short time.

“He’s been a determined, tenacious and effective campaigner for residents, not only in Millfield but across the whole city.

Sunderland's Liberal Democrats became the city's biggest opposition party following the May 4 elections.

“His leadership of our party and his scrutiny in opposition has forced, I think, this council and its leadership to up its game in recent years, which has been of benefit to everyone in our city.”

Cllr Edgeworth stood as a parliamentary candidate for the Lib Dems in the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency at the 2019 General Election, finishing fourth.

But Cllr Hodson says the Lib Dems can progress further under Cllr Edgeworth and become the council’s ruling party.

Cllr Hodson told the Echo: “I think Paul is the person to take us from a majority opposition to running the council. It’s been a really important seven years for the Lib Dems going from no representation to 15 councillors.

