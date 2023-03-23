News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
2 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
2 hours ago Busted reunion: 20th anniversary tour coming to North East
4 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary

Work begins on new £20million Tesco and Home Bargains site at former Houghton Colliery

Work has begun on the site of new Tesco and Home Bargains stores in Houghton.

By Kevin Clark
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT

Clearance work at the former Houghton Colliery site is under way in preparation for a £20million retail development.

The site, which is being developed by North East based property and construction firm, Hellens Group in conjunction with Fintry Estates, is due to open next Spring.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Working closely with Sunderland City Council, Hellens and Fintry have funded the development with real estate investment firm, LXi REIT.

(from left) Coun Juliana Heron, Coun Graeme Miller, Coun Kevin Johnston, and Gavin Cordwell-Smith pictured on site
(from left) Coun Juliana Heron, Coun Graeme Miller, Coun Kevin Johnston, and Gavin Cordwell-Smith pictured on site
(from left) Coun Juliana Heron, Coun Graeme Miller, Coun Kevin Johnston, and Gavin Cordwell-Smith pictured on site
Most Popular

Four-way contest

The development will feature a new 4,200sqm Tesco supermarket while Home Bargains will open a 1,900sqm store on the site with the two sites in total expected to create around 100 new jobs for the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plans for the redevelopment of the colliery site have been in the pipeline since a Sunderland City Council cabinet meeting in 2019 agreed to sell the site to Hellens.

A four-way contest to buy the plot was originally won by Urban and Civic, who subsequently withdrew from the transaction so the council approached Hellens Group Ltd who were the “second-ranked bid”.

Hellens Chief executive Gavin Cordwell-Smith welcomed the start of work: “We are delighted to begin clearance work on the former colliery site with construction due to commence in May this year.

“As a Sunderland-based company, we are committed to supporting local regeneration projects and seeing the area benefit from multi-million pound developments. The support from Sunderland City Council has been invaluable in unlocking this particularly challenging brownfield site.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Kevin Johnson, Dynamic City Cabinet Member at Sunderland City Council and Houghton councillor, said: “The redevelopment of the former Houghton Colliery site is a project we have been working on for some time, so we’re absolutely thrilled to see work progressing on the scheme.

‘Truly transformational’

“We made a commitment last year to review our procurement systems to “keep the Sunderland pound in Sunderland” whenever possible, by prioritising local spend, and in Hellens Group we have a partner which is helping us do just that.

“It’s a local business, employing local people and working with local contractors to deliver a project which, alongside the new public artwork being created by Sam and Ray Lonsdale, will be truly transformational for the local people of Houghton and we’re delighted to be supporting the project.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Plans in for new drive-thru, food store and DIY outlet on Houghton Colliery site
WorkHome BargainsSunderland City CouncilTesco