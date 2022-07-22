REVEALED: The amazing new Ray Lonsdale sculpture that will be centrepiece of new £15m retail park

The amazing artwork has been created by Ray Lonsdale, well known for his iconic Tommy statue in Seaham plus the Vaux-inspired ‘Gan Canny’ piece in Sunderland city centre.
The giant artwork – in the shape of a miner’s helmet – pays tribute to the mining heritage of Houghton and will stand on the site of the town’s former colliery, which is being turned into a new retail hub, including a Tesco supermarket, and a Home Bargains store, with the two outlets expected to create around 100 jobs.
Councillor Kevin Johnston, Dynamic City Cabinet Member, said: “This is a poignant tribute to the city’s industrial heritage and a piece I am really proud we have been able to deliver for the people of Houghton, whose past is very important to them.
Most Popular
-
1
British Gas search of Sunderland property led to find of commercial scale cannabis farm
-
2
Sunderland sex offender caught with secret mobile phone wiped of all data before police could examine it
-
3
'Horrendous' thugs who kidnapped man, robbed him and dumped him outside Ramside Hall Hotel begin jail sentences
-
4
Sunderland taxi driver convicted of illegally plying for hire
-
5
12 pictures as Sunderland folk do their best to keep cool while temperatures soar
“The piece is looking fantastic, and we’re looking forward to working with officers at the council to agree a plan for its installation.”
The piece – which will be visible from the end of Newbottle Street – represents the end of the pits, depicting people hanging up their equipment for the last time.
Cllr Juliana Heron, Labour’s Houghton ward councillor, said: “This important site is being brought back into use and ensuring we have a fitting focal point for people visiting, that celebrates the past of the area, is something I am really pleased to see moving forward.
“Ray is an incredible artist and his work on this sculpture is magnificent.”