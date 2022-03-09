Nine archive photos from Thorney Close as we put another Sunderland neighbourhood in the retro spotlight

All these archive photos come from Thorney Close as we put the spotlight on another Sunderland community.
A 1975 carnival scene, a school meal in 1999 and a darts final in 2011 are all included.
Have a look and see if these scenes bring back memories for you.
1. Carnival time
Julie Robson, Alison Ramshaw and Gillian Mountain do a little rehearsing before taking part in the Thorney Close Carnival in 1975.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Tucking in back in 1999
The Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Wally Scott, donned a Second World War steel helmet as part of lunchtime learning activities at Thorney Close Primary School in 1999.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Fun at the fete
The Thorney Close Youth Club Garden Fete in 1974. Recognise anyone?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Lighting up memories from 2012
Head teacher Catherine Jones and pupils at Thorney Close Primary School in the schools sensory garden 10 years ago.
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady