In July 2022 it was reported that subject to approval Sunderland City Council, in partnership with Sunderland AFC, would put the charges in place on days other than match days, or event days such as concerts.

Motorists had expected to pay 50p per hour or £3 for a full day, with a £350 annual permit option also available. The idea was aimed at helping to meet carbon reduction charges.

A year ago Cllr Kevin Johnston, the council’s cabinet member for Dynamic City said: “Allowing people to park their cars at the stadium for a small charge on non-matchdays will ease pressure on some of the existing city centre car parks, and encourage people to choose active travel and more sustainable options like public transport as we move towards our 2030 carbon reduction targets.”

Proposals to introduce car parking charges at the Stadium of Light on non-match days have been officially scrapped.

Sunderland City Council has now confirmed to the Echo: “We carried out a consultation around introducing car parking charges at the Stadium of Light in partnership with the football club.

“Following careful consideration of the representations received, it was agreed not to introduce the parking charges at the Stadium of Light car parks.”

The Sheepfolds, the industrial estate beside the stadium, is currently being transformed with a number of new businesses springing up, as well as 450 new homes and a high-level pedestrian and cycle bridge linking two key regeneration sites – the former Vaux site and the Sheepfolds.

All the developments are part of the £500million Riverside regeneration project.