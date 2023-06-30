A public consultation on the proposals took place between January 26 and March 23, with 61% support for the change from 3,235 responses.

Seven North East councils must agree to send those results to Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, for him to make an order in Parliament to formalise the new mayoral arrangements.

The seven councils are Sunderland, Durham, Northumberland, Gateshead, South Tyneside, North Tyneside and Newcastle.

Opposition councillors say they are concerned Sunderland will not ‘get a fair share of funding’ after the regional mayoral election.

Critics say 3,235 responses is insufficient for an area with two million residents. There were 292 responses from Sunderland, with 56.7% in favour – 166 people. Two thirds of responders regionally were aged 45-74.

The proposed £4.2billion deal will bring extra powers and funding to the North East, as well as a new elected mayor. There is cross party support in Sunderland for an elected mayor to be based in the city.

Lib Dem councillor Paul Edgeworth, who leads the council’s largest opposition party, said: “We desperately need guarantees that Sunderland will get a fair share of funding and actually benefit from projects coming as part of this new devolution deal.

“For far too long there has been a sense that Sunderland Council bosses always roll over and allow regional investment and projects to benefit Tyneside while our city plays second fiddle.

Leader of Sunderland's Liberal Democrats, Cllr Paul Edgeworth.

“If we are going to have a new North East elected Mayor, which no-one actually wants, then we think it is important that as a city we send a strong message that we expect to be front and centre of this new devolution deal.

“That’s why I’m pleased that all parties gave their backing to the Lib Dem campaign to have the new Mayor’s HQ in Sunderland to make sure that our city doesn’t get forgotten about as happened all too often with regional decision-making in the past.”

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet has approved the consultation’s findings.

Cllr Claire Rowntree, deputy council leader, has said: “There is particularly strong support for devolution around transport, skills, employment and adult education.