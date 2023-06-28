Dene Street in Silksworth and Brancepeth Road in Washington, which have had bus gates for many years, are to have cameras “in the coming weeks”, with Holmeside following later in 2023 and going live when a wider regeneration scheme is complete, Sunderland City Council has confirmed

Work is well underway on the £2.8 million scheme to update the one-way system and bus priority route on and around Holmeside.

Sunderland City Council says footage will be collected from the ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras for potential infringements. Drivers will be issued with a £70 fine if the council is satisfied a contravention has occurred.

Bus gate restrictions and cameras are to be put in place on Holmeside.

The fine can be discounted to £35 if it is paid within 21 days – or the driver may appeal against it.

Existing road markings in Dene Street and Brancepath Road say “Bus gate”.

However, in 2022 a Sunderland motorist driving on a bus gate in Jarrow successfully appealed against a fine issued by South Tyneside Council.

Following his successful appeal the driver, Rob Robinson, told our sister title The Shields Gazette: “I came out and turned into the road and saw the sign saying ‘Bus Gate’ and drove through. Nobody seems to know what a bus gate is.

The bus gate in Dene Street in Silksworth will soon have cameras to enforce it.

“It wasn’t a matter of chancing it. I didn’t realise what a bus gate was."

The Echo specifically asked Sunderland City Council what the difference is between a bus lane and a bus gate is. “Bus gate” is not a term used anywhere in the Highway Code.

Cllr Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Clean Green City, said: “There are already established bus lanes at these two locations in Silksworth and Washington.

"Local drivers and others will be aware of these bus lanes and the vast majority of drivers are already following the restrictions.

"The enforcement of bus lanes/gates is about helping and improving road safety, promoting public transport and helping to ensure that more highways users follow and obey the rules and regulations that are necessary when out on our roads and highways.”

The council says bus lanes and gates help improve bus punctuality and journey times.

Income generated by fines can only be used for specific measures including highway projects, public transport and environmental projects.

As with parking restrictions, drivers who disagree with a fine can follow an appeals process. Full details are included with the fines – or Penalty Charge Notices.

Timings for the cameras will be announced soon. When the cameras go live there will be a two-week warning period, when anyone driving a vehicle and contravening the regulations for the first time during the two weeks will receive a warning notice.