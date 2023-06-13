Praise for housing work in Sunderland as property numbers increase by 70%

Sunderland City Council became a registered provider of social housing in November 2019, with the aim of providing “quality affordable homes and excellent services to tenants”.

As of the start of May the local authority owns and manages 117 properties, compared to 68 in April last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council reports outlined how to date more than £6.4million in grant funding has been secured to help deliver and maintain houses in the city.

City Hall.

This includes around £3.75million from the Affordable Home Programme 2021-26 which will support the delivery of 98 new homes across six development schemes.

Meanwhile the council previously secured £489,000 across two dedicated grant funding pots to deliver 12 one bedroomed homes for people who have experienced rough sleeping, with all properties now in use.

The housing service annual review went before the latest meeting of the city council’s cabinet on Thursday (June 8), where praise was given for the success to date and plans in place for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Dynamic City, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement from where we set out when we became a housing provider again.

“It’s a fantastic report, just to see the progress we’ve made in such a short space of time.”

Councillors also highlighted how the housing service picked up two awards in February at the National Housing Digital Awards for the ‘most innovative support or care service’ and the ‘most innovative housing provider’.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of the council, added: “This is something that has just taken off and done exceptionally well, and I’d just commend everyone that is involved with this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The past year saw the “key milestone” of the city council letting its 100th home as part of the sixteen property development at Arnay Court located near Old Mill Road in Southwick.

Elsewhere council chiefs have also sought to remain on top of issues in the sector nationally such as through developing a Mould and Damp Action Plan.

It comes after in November two-year-old Awaab Ishak died from a respiratory condition caused by exposure to mould in his rented Rochdale home.