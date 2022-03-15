£2.8million facelift for Sunderland's Holmeside to come under spotlight

Details on improvements for bus passengers, pedestrians and drivers using Holmeside are being finalised.

The £2.8million scheme to update the one-way system and bus priority route is being examined at the City Council’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, March 22.

Funding for the scheme consists of £1million from the City Council, regional transport funding of £1million and £0.88million from the national Transforming Cities Fund.

Buses would have priority along Holmeside through to Vine Place, with a new gyratory system turning traffic from Holmeside onto Maritime Street. It would also create a new road link through the site of the former Peacock’s store on to Brougham Street next to The Bridges.

Maritime Street, Brougham Street and Waterloo Place would become one-way to create the clockwise gyratory system, returning traffic to Holmeside in an easterly direction.

Major improvements to the street scene on the south and west of the new Sunderland Station will also help create a more pedestrian-friendly environment. The works will help link the station with taxi ranks on Brougham Street, Blandford Street and the proposed multi-storey car park on Holmeside.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Coun Claire Rowntree said: "In drawing up these proposals we have looked at where we can improve and increase accessibility and safety, and how we update and improve this busy district of the city centre for residents, visitors and businesses.

How the changes will look

"It’s about reducing congestion, giving buses more priority and improving their journey time and reliability, and enhancing how pedestrians use this part of the city centre, especially bus passengers.

"We’re very aware of what residents and businesses tell us and, working closely with partners locally and nationally, we are investing in our city centre and working very hard to make us a 21st century city.

"The improvements in and around Holmeside are very much part of this bigger picture that is making Sunderland a more dynamic, healthy and vibrant city for everyone."

An aerial view of the new layout

Consultation took place through January and has received support from stakeholders, businesses and residents.

Subject to further permissions and legal notices on the traffic changes, works could begin in coming months.

The scheme will go before the council's cabinet next week