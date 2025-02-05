A specialist training provider based in one of Sunderland’s historic buildings is set to improve its facilities, following a decision by council development bosses.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Grade II-listed Mines Rescue Station, which sits off Hetton Road in the city’s Copt Hill ward.

The site includes a red brick building occupying a prominent position at a crossroads, along with a car park, temporary (modular) classroom building and an “underground crawl way network situated on/under land to the rear of the main building”.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application for the Grade II-listed Mines Rescue Station, which sits off Hetton Road in the city’s Copt Hill ward | Google/LDRS

Council planning documents describe the site as an “important and unique element of the coal-mining heritage of Houghton and Hetton” and note the building has been adapted for a new use “retaining some linkage with its original designed purpose”.

This includes the occupants of the premises “adapting the use of the building and their business model to provide specialist training services, utilising its unique spaces, in particular the underground crawl ways, for activities such as confined spaces training”.

The building is currently occupied by MRS Training and Rescue, formerly known as Mines Rescue Service.

Plans were submitted last year (2024) seeking listed building consent for internal and external works to improve on-site facilities for the training company, including additional teaching spaces and extending the existing car park.

External works included creating 50 in-curtilage car parking spaces by “blocking off and infilling a non-original exit from the training gallery […] and covering the surface of the won land and a retained section of the training gallery with reinforced concrete slabs capable of supporting the weight of vehicles”.

Other external works included “new curtain glazing to replace existing shutters set within arched openings”, as well as relocating an existing entrance door.

Elsewhere, internal works included “reinstating” the use of an atrium to serve as a “breakout area”, along with “internal remodelling” to create an extra classroom and works to form a “double height space to enable working at height training exercises”.

The proposals were described in a council report as “practical alterations and interventions which ensure that the training services offered can be retained and further developed” at the site.

It was also noted that the extension of the car park would require the “removal of a relatively short section of the network of underground crawl ways that were added to represent coal mine workings for training purposes for the Mines Rescue Service”, but applicants noted the section earmarked for removal was “obsolete”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on January 29, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the works were “considered to acceptably constitute practical, yet sensitive and sympathetic interventions which will conserve, enhance and aid future conservation of the listed asset”.

It was noted that the works would also “enable continued optimum viable use [of the building] without compromise to [its] overall special architectural and historic interest”.

The council decision report adds: “It is considered that the proposed works would be acceptable in relation to impact on the listed building and would (subject to satisfying the suite of recommended conditions) conserve an historic built environment resource whose future could otherwise have been placed in doubt were the applicant to have vacated the building in favour of alternative, modern premises.”

According to MRS Training and Rescue’s website, the company has “developed specialist skills, experience and knowledge gained from working in difficult and potentially dangerous environments, to effect the rescue and escape of mine workers from underground”.

Following the “gradual decline of the coal mines over many years” and “closure of the last deep coal mine in December, 2015”, the company was able to “expand and diversify to meet the needs of today’s health and safety market”.

The MRS Training and Rescue website adds the company “provides unique rescue services, specialist equipment, […] consultancy and a comprehensive range of accredited health and safety related products, training and services to a wide range of industries, including nuclear, aerospace, manufacturing and utilities”.

The company has a number of centres across the UK providing “training and assessing customers’ employees to safely enter, work and exit from confined spaces” and can also deliver training at “customers’ premises by using mobile rigs”.

The centre on Wearside, described as the “Houghton Training Centre”, includes a “realistic mining coal face and an extensive confined spaces training gallery” which includes “realistic tunnels, tubes, crawl ways, hatches, sewer covers and external drift entry points”.

These facilities allow for “practical training, as well as bespoke or mock scenarios for a variety of industries”, the website adds.

Under planning conditions, the development at the listed Mines Rescue Station must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the planning application or council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02199/LBC