A housing association office in Sunderland has been earmarked to become home to a new children’s nursery and apartments.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Cornhill Centre off Goschen Street in the Southwick area.

The centre has been used as the Southwick office for Gentoo Group but in a previous announcement, it was confirmed that Gentoo would be selling the office site and relocating a short distance away to the Bunnyhill Centre.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has received an application for the Cornhill Centre off Goschen Street in the Southwick area | Google/LDRS

The Gentoo statement also noted that “an offer has been accepted for the Southwick office at the Cornhill Centre, with plans for it to be converted into a children’s nursery.”

A new planning application from Step By Step Properties Ltd states the proposal for the Cornhill Centre includes a nursery on the ground floor, which is classed as a ‘permitted use’.

Plans are also seeking ‘prior approval’ from the council to convert the two upper floors into 10 apartments, with a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments proposed.

The planning application states internal works such as “installing partitions and upgrading infrastructure” will “deliver modern living standards” and a “sensitive and sustainable conversion”.

The planning application adds: “The proposed development involves repurposing a three-storey building, formerly used as offices by the Gentoo Group, who are vacating imminently.

“The building, maintained in excellent condition, features ample on-site parking, boundary greenery, and a traditional design with brick façades and tiled roofs, blending well with the residential surroundings.

“The site aligns with the National Planning Policy Framework’s emphasis on the efficient reuse of existing buildings to meet housing needs.

“The proposal includes a nursery on the ground floor, which falls under permitted use changes […] the upper two floors will be converted into 10no. high-quality one and two bedroom apartments.

“Existing fenestration and structural design minimise the need for external alterations, preserving the building’s residential character.”

The planning application description only makes reference to apartments and a transport statement submitted with the plans states the “change of use of the ground floor from offices to a children’s nursery does not require planning permission”.

However, the transport statement still provides details of the proposed nursery use, which would “be open to children between the ages of six months and five years”.

The capacity of the nursery was said to be “78 children with 16 members of staff” and it was estimated that around “20 per cent of staff would drive to work”.

The transport statement adds: “The nursery would be open between 0730 and 1800, Monday to Friday.

“It would be closed at weekends, on Bank Holidays and during the last week of December […] a justification for the number of car parking/drop-off/pick-up spaces for the nursery is provided.

“The nursery operator has nurseries at Willington, at Hebburn, at South Shields, at Bishop Auckland, at Durham, at Gateshead, at Newcastle upon Tyne and at Blaydon-on-Tyne, and has significant knowledge regarding drop-off and pick-up times and travel modes.”

Sunderland City Council will make a decision on the planning application once a period of council consultation has concluded.

The council’s planning portal website lists a decision deadline of March 27, 2025.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: 25/00071/PCM